Broadway Holiday

Mike Ramsey, Rachel Dean, Jarrett Murray, Rick Faugno, Shereen Pimentel, Carrie St. Louis, Alyssa Wray, Wade Preston and Stephen DeAngelis

Five of New York’s finest vocalists appeared in an all-new concert created exclusively for Tilles Center. New York Producer Stephen DeAngelis returned with a special Holiday event which allowed the performers to recreate their most memorable musical moments from classic and contemporary Broadway as well as share their favorite Holiday songs.

Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean, a New York City-based composer, pianist and music director.

