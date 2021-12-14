MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway Holiday
Mike Ramsey, Rachel Dean, Jarrett Murray, Rick Faugno, Shereen Pimentel, Carrie St. Louis, Alyssa Wray, Wade Preston and Stephen DeAngelis

Five of New York’s finest vocalists appeared in an all-new concert created exclusively for Tilles Center. New York Producer Stephen DeAngelis returned with a special Holiday event which allowed the performers to recreate their most memorable musical moments from classic and contemporary Broadway as well as share their favorite Holiday songs.

Stephen DeAngelis

Performers were Rick Faugno (Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys; Recipient of the Fred Astaire Award as Best Dancer on Broadway)

Rick Faugno

Shereen Pimentel (Maria in the recent Broadway revival of West Side Story)

  • Shereen Pimentel

Wade Preston (3 ½ years starring as “The Piano Man” in the Broadway production of the Billy Joel musical Movin’ Out)

  • Wade Preston

Carrie St. Louis (Lauren in Kinky Boots; Glinda in Wicked; Sherrie in Rock of Ages)

  • Carrie St. Louis

and Alyssa Wray (Finalist on the 2021 season of “American Idol”).

  • Alyssa Wray

Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean, a New York City-based composer, pianist and music director.

Rachel Dean
Shereen Pimentel, Carrie St. Louis and Alyssa Wray
Mike Ramsey and Jarrett Murray

