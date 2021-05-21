Cheers to Weekend Fun

We are getting ready for what can only be described as one of the best summers ever. Coming out of the shadow of the pandemic and looking forward to bright days ahead is a perfect reason to celebrate.

Here are some of favorite ways to say cheers.

For a gathering with friends at a casual park picnic try Campo Viejo. Everything about this brand is friendly and makes you want to just hug your gal pals when you see them after a year away. These are grapes with some sweet loving in them. Using the most advanced techniques available allow modern twists on traditional winemaking methods. Their rosé is just delightful. You cannot go wrong with this choice and it has a very hip price point that works for those last minute get togethers.

G.H Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé is intense and fruity. When you open this bottle you get a romantic vibe with rich aromas of wild red and black berries, typical of the Pinot Noir grape variety cultivated in Maison Mumm’s legendary vineyards in the Champagne region of France. This is a perfect selection for that romantic date on the Central Park lawn you have been waiting for all week. All this time on lockdown you may be coming out for a first date, or perhaps a re-connection with an old flame. Pandemic days have taught us to love again. Indulge in the powerful sips here with a perfect champagne to savour the moment.

And, for that incredibly special meeting you have with a family member you have not seen in person in a while we pick Blason Rosé. Hug your aunt again and kiss your grandmother as you picnic with this beautiful selection. Characteristic notes of red and black fruit retain a delicacy typical of Maison Perrier-Jouët. The Belle Epoque Rosé comes to life in each sip with a well-rounded aroma of red fruits combined with blood orange and grapefruit, followed by hints of nuts, brioche, honey, and caramel. Indulge in the moment and gave thanks for your loved ones as you drink a toast to brighter days ahead.

Cover art by Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash