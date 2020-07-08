Cool Gadgets

We just discovered the best site called Blossom DIY. Here are some of the products they recommend. All these items can be found on Amazon.

Rotating Mop

Keep your hands clean with this self-wringing rotating mop! It has never been easier to clean the floors thanks to the one button twist on this mop that resembles the traditional hand twist effect you would usually use to dry the water on the mop cloth.

Fast Drying Bath Mat

Don’t let a damp mat put a damper on your day! Put one of these quick drying bath mats from Amazon in your cart and you’ll never have to worry about slipping and sliding when you get out of the shower ever again. The mat soaks up water immediately, and gets dry within a few minutes keeping your floor dry and clean.

Window Cleaner

Make that window sparkle with this double-sided window cleaner! The magnetic window cleaner makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas. It’s the perfect solution for cleaning bedroom windows, glass panes in multi-story homes, or living room windows. Removing dirt and film can be simple.

Little Green Vacuum

Say goodbye to grimy stains on your carpet and couch! This is the most powerful portable spot and stain cleaner for carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more. It combines superior suction, scrubbing action and professional cleaning solution to remove stubborn pet stains, embedded dirt and more. Plus, every Bissell purchase helps save pets. Bissell proudly supports the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Magic Shaving Powder

Just wipe and feel as smooth as can be! You won’t miss those awful razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Hair removal is so easy it’ll feel like magic!

Tub Shroom

What’s the worst part about cleaning the bathroom? Definitely unclogging the drain! Unlike regular plugs that go over the drain, the Tub Shroom fits inside, neatly collecting hair around it. When it’s time to cleanup, simply wipe Tub Shroom off and GO! No harsh chemicals and no tangled messes.

Magic Hangers

Maximize your closet space with this ingenious foldable hanger! These hanger are ideal for apartments, dorms, and small houses. They can be hung vertically or horizontally to maximize home space. One set can hold up to 50 garments, in addition to being high quality and strong enough to hold 5 pieces of clothes at the same time.

Blackhead Remover Vacuum

Get your pores clean as easy as 1,2,3! This is the latest generation of blackhead removal. It has more powerful suction and deeper cleansing of your skin. This blackhead vacuum can effectively removes stubborn blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, grease and makeup residues, smooth wrinkles and tighten skin after continuously using it for two to five weeks.

Silicone Lids

These silicone lids that are airtight for almost all your containers! Reusable silicone food covers are the perfect addition to your kitchen. You can stop wrapping extra food in plastic wrap and save storage space when you get rid of those excess tupperware lids that never seem to fit the container!

Watermelon Windmill

No need for knives (or sticky hands)! The Watermelon Windmill cuts perfect cubes in one smooth motion. Pushing gently, the swirling cyclone blade will automatically cut the watermelon slices into squares quickly. Adding watermelon to your fruit salad is now a happy, mess-free experience!

Pineapple Slicer

You don’t have to panic about cutting pineapple thanks to this handy dandy slicer. The stainless steel blades easily peel and de-core fresh pineapple leaving you with perfectly cut tropical fruit rings. Protect your hands from the casualties that can occur when you try to cut into the thick skin of a pineapple. Yikes!

Dumpling Maker

These dumplings will be ready in a pinch with this easy-to-use Dumpling Maker! You don’t have to go out to a fancy restaurant to enjoy dumplings at home. Simply put the dough on the surface, then add your favorite fillings on to the dough and press the pie crimper to seal. It’s the ultimate kitchen gadget for making dumplings, hand pies, empanadas, raviolis, pot stickers and perogies. Yum!

Crepe Maker

Crepes might look fancy, but you don’t have to be a professional to make them at home. The non-stick coated plate surface lets you quickly and easily make crepes, but the options don’t stop there. Try making homemade soft tortillas, blintzes, egg rolls, and even chapati. The automatic temperature control on the electric crepe maker helps prevent burning s0 there’s no need to worry, even if you’re a beginner.

Watermelon Slicer

Slice, slice baby! Make the perfect melon slice every time when you use this kitchen tool. The slicer is made out of premium stainless steel and has rounded edges for additional safety. You have to say “yes” to less mess with this easy watermelon slicer!

Bag Sealer

Re-seal the deal with this easy bag sealer. Food should always be fresh so don’t let your snacks go stale. Use this easy bag sealer instead!