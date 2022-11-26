Countdown to Christmas: Marvel Dice Throne

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Todays gift is because who is not into Marvel? Suit up for battle in Marvel Dice Throne ($41.99). This game of intriguing dice, tactical card play, brings powerful Marvel heroes, with unique abilities to you. This 4-hero box is a fast-paced 2-4 player combat game. Select from a variety of Marvel heroes (Scarlet Witch, Thor, Loki, Spider-Man) and enter the Marvel Universe.

Attack opponents and activate abilities by rolling your hero’s unique set of five dice. Accumulate combat points and spend them on cards that have a large range of effects, such as granting permanent hero upgrades, applying status effects, and manipulating dice directly.

Expand your Marvel Dice Throne collection and play with up to 6 players, choosing from 8 heroes, with expansions featuring Captain Marvel and Black Panther in one set, and Black Widow and Doctor Strange in another set. These collections are compatible with the entire Dice Throne ecosystem from Roxley Games.

My son is sure to love this, as will your family.