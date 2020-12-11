Delights in December

Spreading holiday cheer worldwide is more important than ever. Here are some things we love.

Jack Dylan Grazer of HBO’s “We Are Who We Are” partnered with the California Milk Processor Board (the creators behind the iconic got milk? campaign) and Feeding America to kick-off the ‘Bones Love Milk’ #Skate2Donate challenge. The campaign is dedicated to celebrating California skate culture and showcasing the real benefits of milk as nature’s energy drink, while helping provide 250,000 meals to families facing hunger this holiday season.

Every post shared and engaged with on Instagram using #Skate2Donate and tagging @boneslovemilk will generate a $1 donation from CMPB toward the 250,000 meals goal.

And, In light of the events of 2020, Thrillist, the James Beard award-winning resource for food, drink, travel, and entertainment honors the hospitality “Local Heroes of 2020.” The year has presented unprecedented challenges and transformation across the globe, with the restaurant and bar community being especially hard hit. The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the entire food ecosystem from farmers and purveyors who suddenly lacked businesses to supply, to restaurants and bars being forced to lay off staff and close doors, to food banks with double the mouths to feed and less resources to do so. In the face of adversity, unsuspecting heroes emerged. This was a moment unlike any other for industry folks to take matters into their own hands.

Thrillist’s “Heroes of 2020” is a year-end look back at the people who, despite their own personal setbacks during 2020, pivoted their lives to step up, go beyond, and make change. These are the stories you haven’t heard, about people you might not know, displaying acts of kindness, courage and inspiration within their local communities. From a Dallas bartender who created a micro-grant fund to help undocumented restaurant workers, to a single mom and owner of 11 Philadelphia restaurants who created a grassroots campaign to lobby Congress for unemployment benefits, this is about shape-shifting, allyship, and courage.