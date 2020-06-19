MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Get Ready For Phase Two

Get Ready For Phase Two

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, but it took until yesterday for Mayor de Blasio to announced that the City will enter Phase II on Monday (6/22) and issued Phase Two RESTART guidance for NYC businesses, crucially including an NYC Restaurant Reopening Guide and an online application for “Open Restaurants” to use sidewalk and roadway space for seating. Restaurants must self-certify by visiting this site.

Office spaces, real estate services, in-store retail, barbershops and hair salons, car dealerships and houses of worship can open at limited capacity.

During Phase Two, independent retail stores will once again be open to the public for browsing while adhering to State guidelines. Additionally, malls must remain closed to the public, but stores based in malls with their own street entrances can reopen; those without their own external entrances may conduct curbside delivery. 

City playgrounds reopen under the Phase Two of the plan, which should make kids and parents feel some relief.

A minimum of 150,000 employees and 300,000 workers will be returning to work in Phase Two, de Blasio said.

Places of worship can reopen at 25 percent capacity and the subway system will remain closed overnight from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to disinfect trains.

This Is What Can Open During Phase 2: 

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

  • Amusement parks
  • Hotels and lodging
  • Indoor dining
  • Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums
  • Indoor recreation, including bowling, movie theaters
  • Libraries
  • Outdoor arts and entertainment events
  • Personal services, including nail salons, tattoo parlors
  • Restaurants for outdoor and indoor dining, but no bar areas
  • Social Clubs
  • Sports and fitness facilities, including gyms, fitness centers, pools

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

Juneteenth Jubilee: An Artist-Led Musical Celebration of Black Lives

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2020
Read More

Gay Pride Gets Their Parade Virtually

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2020
Read More

In Memoriam: The Drama Desk Pays Tribute

Suzanna BowlingJune 14, 2020
Read More

911 Who’s Going To Answer?

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2020
Read More

NYC Officially Opens on Monday

Suzanna BowlingJune 7, 2020
Read More

The Take Down of NYC Continues

Suzanna BowlingJune 3, 2020
Read More

Macy’s, 5th Ave, Madison Ave, and Lexington Ave Were The Looters Next Targets

Suzanna BowlingJune 2, 2020
Read More

The Mayor’s Daughter is Arrested, People Are Being Bused in As New York is Still in Lockdown

Suzanna BowlingJune 1, 2020
Read More
Edward Albee, Terrence McNally, Larry Kramer

COVID – 19 News To Help and Assistance Programs Laid Bare

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2020
Read More