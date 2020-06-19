Get Ready For Phase Two

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, but it took until yesterday for Mayor de Blasio to announced that the City will enter Phase II on Monday (6/22) and issued Phase Two RESTART guidance for NYC businesses, crucially including an NYC Restaurant Reopening Guide and an online application for “Open Restaurants” to use sidewalk and roadway space for seating. Restaurants must self-certify by visiting this site.

Office spaces, real estate services, in-store retail, barbershops and hair salons, car dealerships and houses of worship can open at limited capacity.

During Phase Two, independent retail stores will once again be open to the public for browsing while adhering to State guidelines. Additionally, malls must remain closed to the public, but stores based in malls with their own street entrances can reopen; those without their own external entrances may conduct curbside delivery.

City playgrounds reopen under the Phase Two of the plan, which should make kids and parents feel some relief.

A minimum of 150,000 employees and 300,000 workers will be returning to work in Phase Two, de Blasio said.

Places of worship can reopen at 25 percent capacity and the subway system will remain closed overnight from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to disinfect trains.

This Is What Can Open During Phase 2:

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include: