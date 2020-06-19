Each year, thousands of yogis from around the world travel to Times Square to celebrate the Summer Solstice with free yoga classes in the heart of New York City and to find their center in one of the city’s busiest places. Although Solstice in Times Square will be taking place virtually this year, you can still take part in this global celebration of the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the year with this free class led by Douglass Stewart. The yoga class that will be streamed online throughout the day.

Although we won’t be gathering in person for the Solstice this year, we all still have a need to focus and re-center — filtering out not traffic sounds and bright lights but the noise and distraction in our own minds. This spring has been a time of constant change and emotional upheaval, from our fears and grief at the global pandemic to our pain and anger at days, weeks, and centuries of injustice and racism. With these actions and reactions pulling us in all directions, it becomes even more important for us to channel our own energy and frustrations in order to crystallize our own responses and needs, finding what we can contribute to the world.

The Gunas are three principles of nature that characterize our interactions between extremes: between the static and the dynamic, inertia and activity, and when we can find balance and harmony. Some days, we’re lethargic and slow to move (tamas). Some days, we burst into a flurry of activity — but at times, it’s activity for the sake of it (rajas). The ideal is to hit the right balance (sattva): finding harmony within ourselves, harmony within our environment, harmony with one another, so that we can focus ourselves for purpose and lasting change.

Experienced yogis and first-timers alike are all welcome as we once again join together to welcome the longest day of the year.

The class will stream on Times Square Alliances’s website at TSQ.org/Solstice and on Facebook at 8am, 12 noon, and 4pm EDT.

Namaste,