Hot in the City

Forget freezing this winter in Gotham. Warm up with these sizzling things.

Nebula, the newest and largest nightclub to open in Manhattan, which is located in the heart of Times Square at 135 W. 41st Street has an all-star President’s Day Weekend lineup of acts. Damian Lazarus will headline with Arodes opening on Friday, February 18th. Lee Burridge and Roger Silver will spin on Saturday and Nebula will play host to a can’t miss headlining DJ set from Diplo with Pyro Tiger opening this Sunday (February 20th).

For tickets or more information, visit www.nebulanewyork.com

Upsilon Gallery, a leading art gallery and fine print publisher specializing in International postwar and contemporary art, will open their new flagship location on the Upper East Side (23 East 67th Street ) with their inaugural exhibition “Kaleidoscope” by artist Osvaldo Mariscotti on February 25th, and I would love for you to share the news with your readers. Founded by Director Marcelo Zimmler in 2014, Upsilon Gallery has office locations in New York, Miami and London by appointment only. At Upsilon, Zimmler and his team are committed rediscovering a roster of accomplished artists that have been forgotten or overlooked within a historical scope.

Their first exhibition, “Kaleidoscope” will focus on Mariscotti’s study of the symbol, both individually and as a group in the development of language. Select works to be showcased will include: Origins from 2020, oil on canvas (3 panels); Firenze from 2021, oil and enamel on canvas; Spar from 2021, bronze; Infinity from 2014, oil and enamel on wood; and Melody from 2016-2018, oil on canvas.

And coming up a show to make you laugh your heart out. Shahs of Sunset stars Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are bringing their Hollywood Magic to Gotham in May. Their hit podcast Till the Dirt will be center stage as they record an episode LIVE on two different nights. Along with the recording of each podcast episode after both shows they will be answering some audience questions followed by a meet and greet on May 9 and May 11.

For tickets visit here.

Here is to the good life in the city.