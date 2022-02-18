MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Hot in the City

Hot in the City

Forget freezing this winter in Gotham. Warm up with these sizzling things.

Nebula, the newest and largest nightclub to open in Manhattan, which is located in the heart of Times Square at 135 W. 41st Street has an all-star President’s Day Weekend lineup of acts. Damian Lazarus will headline with Arodes opening on Friday, February 18th. Lee Burridge and Roger Silver will spin on Saturday and Nebula will play host to a can’t miss headlining DJ set from Diplo with Pyro Tiger opening this Sunday (February 20th).
For tickets or more information, visit www.nebulanewyork.com

Upsilon Gallery, a leading art gallery and fine print publisher specializing in International postwar and contemporary art, will open their new flagship location on the Upper East Side (23 East 67th Street ) with their inaugural exhibition “Kaleidoscope” by artist Osvaldo Mariscotti on February 25th, and I would love for you to share the news with your readers. Founded by Director Marcelo Zimmler in 2014, Upsilon Gallery has office locations in New York, Miami and London by appointment only. At Upsilon, Zimmler and his team are committed rediscovering a roster of accomplished artists that have been forgotten or overlooked within a historical scope.

Their first exhibition, “Kaleidoscope” will focus on Mariscotti’s study of the symbol, both individually and as a group in the development of language. Select works to be showcased will include: Origins from 2020, oil on canvas (3 panels); Firenze from 2021, oil and enamel on canvas; Spar from 2021, bronze; Infinity from 2014, oil and enamel on wood; and Melody from 2016-2018, oil on canvas.

And coming up a show to make you laugh your heart out. Shahs of Sunset stars Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight are bringing their Hollywood Magic to Gotham in May. Their hit podcast Till the Dirt will be center stage as they record an episode LIVE on two different nights. Along with the recording of each podcast episode after both shows they will be answering some audience questions followed by a meet and greet on May 9 and May 11.

For tickets visit here.

Here is to the good life in the city.

 

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

New York Fashion Week Heats Up Winter in the City

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 18, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 17, 2022
Read More

Heating Up Winter with Sizzling Events

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 17, 2022
Read More

NYWIFT invites you to a virtual screening and Q&A for: A Banquet

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 16, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 15, 2022
Read More

Come Meet Musical Theatre Composer Jamie Lozano

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 15, 2022
Read More

Submissions Open – Short New Play Festival 2022: Alchemy

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 15, 2022
Read More

Bullseye Event Group’s Players Tailgate Scores Big at Super Bowl

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 13, 2022
Read More