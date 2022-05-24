Jazz in Times Square

Give your Thursday night a new rhythm. Jazz at Lincoln Center joins this summer to bring New York City’s jazz scene to Broadway, creating the feeling of an intimate club amidst the lights and sounds of Times Square. This concert series begins at 5pm, at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets
2022 Schedule
May 26
New Jazz Underground
June 2
Jeremy Bosch Sextet
June 9
Immigrantet featuring Juan Diego Villalobos, Nicola Caminiti, Hamish Smith and Timothy Angulo
June 16
Josanne Francis
