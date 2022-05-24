Jazz in Times Square

Give your Thursday night a new rhythm. Jazz at Lincoln Center joins this summer to bring New York City’s jazz scene to Broadway, creating the feeling of an intimate club amidst the lights and sounds of Times Square. This concert series begins at 5pm, at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets

2022 Schedule

May 26

New Jazz Underground

June 2

Jeremy Bosch Sextet

June 9

Immigrantet featuring Juan Diego Villalobos, Nicola Caminiti, Hamish Smith and Timothy Angulo

June 16

Josanne Francis