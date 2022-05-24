Jazz in Times Square

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Give your Thursday night a new rhythm. Jazz at Lincoln Center joins this summer to bring New York City’s jazz scene to Broadway, creating the feeling of an intimate club amidst the lights and sounds of Times Square. This concert series begins at 5pm, at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets

Check out the performance schedule below!

2022 Schedule

May 26
New Jazz Underground

June 2
Jeremy Bosch Sextet

June 9
Immigrantet featuring Juan Diego Villalobos, Nicola Caminiti, Hamish Smith and Timothy Angulo

June 16
Josanne Francis

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

