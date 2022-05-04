MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Join the Virtual Conversation With Kate Burton

On Tuesday, May 10 – 8 PM, join a zoom meeting with Kate Burton and The Lambs Foster Hirsch. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83155195667?pwd=cWtIbE9oQTBxKzFhVVNLdzBQb0FVZz09

Meeting ID: 831 5519 5667      Passcode: 576448

Kate Burton is a theater, television and film actress.  She can currently be seen in Inventing Anna on Netflix as Nora Radford, The Dropout on Hulu as Rochelle Gibbons, and The First Lady on Showtime as Hillary Clinton. She recently played the Ghost of Christmas Past to Bradley’s Whitford’s Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at The Ahmanson in LA.

In Inventing Anna curtsey Netflix

Kate is a full professor at USC and on the boards of Williamstown, Brown and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.  She will soon be seen in Bosch Legacy, Mosquito Coast and the film 892.  She has been nominated for three Tony Awards (Hedda Gabler, The Elephant Man and The Constant Wife) and three Emmy Awards (Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal).  A graduate of Brown University and The Yale School of Drama, she lives in LA and NY.

As Sally (Kate Burton) was in the White House on SCANDAL (ABC/Nicole Wilder)

The interviewer, Lamb Foster Hirsch, will be speaking with Mr. Anderson about his work as well as the distinguished theatrical legacy of his grandfather.  Foster is a film historian and professor at Brooklyn College, and author of numerous books on film and theater.

Magda Katz acts as the event Collie (Organizer)

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

