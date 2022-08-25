Last Chance To Join Echoes Writers Group

Echoes Writers Group will be accepting applications until August 28th.

Echoes Writers Group at Primary Stages is a year-long, educational program focused on finding, nurturing, and amplifying the voices of women, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists. It is a place for writers to develop their practice in a supportive and creative community that grows together. Led by the artistic team at Primary Stages, the group is comprised of writers who are just starting to discover their voice and build their craft, particularly those who are interested in learning about the art of playwriting.

Whether you’ve stepped away from your writing and wish to reinvest in your passion, want to expand the scope of your writing, are discovering a new creative interest, or anything in between, we’re looking for undeveloped and undiscovered voices who need room to grow.

The Group participates in twice-weekly Mentorship and Sharing Sessions, where writers have the chance to create and develop their own work with professionals from across the theater community. Each Group member will receive a $500 honorarium, and the year-long program will include a week of developmental workshops for the writers and culminate in presentations of the group’s works in Spring 2023.

This program is made possible by a generous grant from The Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation New ERA Women Writers Program.