Times Square

Margaritaville in Times Square

Margaritaville in Times Square

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort empire is back on track to open in Times Square late this spring at 560 Seventh Avenue.

The 29-story tower is located at the corner of Seventh and West 40th Street and will contain 234 rooms, 4,861-square-feet of ground-floor retail space, five restaurants and bars (License to Chill Bar, 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar, Landshark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant and Margaritaville Restaurant), Times Square’s only outdoor pool and sweeping rooftop views.

Photos all by: Margaritaville/The McBride Company

Margaritaville Resort New York is scheduled to open in late Spring 2021.

Times Square

