Margaritaville in Times Square

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort empire is back on track to open in Times Square late this spring at 560 Seventh Avenue.

The 29-story tower is located at the corner of Seventh and West 40th Street and will contain 234 rooms, 4,861-square-feet of ground-floor retail space, five restaurants and bars (License to Chill Bar, 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar, Landshark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant and Margaritaville Restaurant), Times Square’s only outdoor pool and sweeping rooftop views.

Photos all by: Margaritaville/The McBride Company

Margaritaville Resort New York is scheduled to open in late Spring 2021.