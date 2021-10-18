Melbourne is a city of contrasts. It’s the cultural capital of Australia, with an abundance of art galleries and museums to explore. But it also has some of the best beaches globally, from the iconic Bondi Beach to the laid-back surf culture at St Kilda. And there are plenty of things for kids too: you can spend hours exploring the Melbourne Aquarium or riding on one of its famous trams. The following are some of the Melbourne travel guide 2021:

* The best time to visit

The best time to travel to Melbourne is between October and March when temperatures stay relatively cool throughout the year. However, if you want to avoid crowds, then spring and autumn are good times to go as they tend to be less busy than the summer months. If you choose this period, make sure that your passport is valid until after 30 September 2021. Remember, though, that winter is still very pleasant, so don’t rule out visiting during these months just because it’s cold!

* Be aware of traffic rules

In most cities, driving is prohibited between 11 pm, and 5 am. In addition, many streets close off to cars during this period. Be careful when walking through city centers late at night. When you are here in Melbourne, do not drink alcohol anywhere except licensed venues. Drinking alcohol outside of bars, clubs, pubs, etc., could result in fines up to AUD 1,200.

* Accommodation

You won’t have any trouble finding pocket-friendly hotels in Melbourne, but prices start around $100 per night depending on whether you book well in advance or not. A family room starts at approximately $150 per night. Prices increase significantly outside peak season and rise again during school holidays. Expect to pay anything from $200-$300 per night for a luxury hotel. Those traveling on business class tickets expect to shell out anywhere from $400-$600 per night.

*What to carry when traveling Melbourne

If you’re planning on visiting Australia, then make sure that you pack these items:

-Passport

Make sure your passport is valid for six months after your return date. You’ll find information about getting new passports too.

-Travel insurance

This will cover medical expenses due to accidents while traveling. Make sure you get travel health insurance if you don’t already have it. This should include emergency dental care.

-Camera

Bring along your camera because you never know what kind of photo opportunities you may encounter. If you want to buy one, they sell digital cameras starting as low as $80 USD.this will help you capture memories of your trip.

-Laptop/tablet

These devices allow you to stay connected wherever you go. Most laptops come equipped with built-in webcams, which makes video chatting easy. Tablets usually come with apps like Skype and WhatsApp, which allow you to send messages without purchasing expensive data plans.

* Where to eat

When it comes to eating out, Melbourne excels. From fine dining restaurants to cheap eats, there’s something for everyone. Here are some favorite spots:

-Bourke Street Bakery

Here you can try delicious pastries, cakes, and sandwiches. They serve breakfast all day long, and their coffee is excellent. Also, you can choose to sit inside or take advantage of their outdoor seating.

-Bar Open Kitchen

Is located near Flinders Lane station and serves great food. Their menu changes daily based on seasonal ingredients.

-Pig + Whistle

Has been serving authentic Australian cuisine since 1989. Its dishes use fresh local produce and offer diners a unique experience.

-Cafe Sopra

Offers classic Italian fare using only the finest ingredients. The restaurant has an extensive wine cellar with over 1,000 bottles available by the glass.

-Scoop Ice Cream Parlour

Offers ice cream made from scratch every single day. It also sells milkshakes, sundaes, waffles, pies, cookies, brownies, muffins, scones, cupcakes, cake pops, and other sweet treats.

-Wine Bar Bistro

Serves traditional French bistro-style meals. Dishes often change, so be sure to check its website before heading down.

-The Little Black Door Deli Cafe

Serves freshly baked bread, croissants, bagels, rolls, pizza slices, salads, soups, pasta, burgers, wraps, and hot dogs.

* what to see

There are several things you can see while you’re here, including:

-Royal Botanic Gardens

This beautiful garden was established by King William IV back in 1828. There are over 20 different types of native plants within the gardens, including tropical rainforest trees such as figs and palms. You’ll find many interesting features like waterfalls, fountains, and even a kangaroo sanctuary.

-National Gallery of Victoria

One of the most popular attractions in Melbourne is the National Gallery of Victoria. This gallery houses more than 200 paintings spanning five centuries. Some of the highlights include works by Van Gogh, Monet, Cezanne, and Renoir.

-Museum of Old & New Art

If you love modern art, then MONA should feature on your list of places to see. Located about a 40-minute drive away from central Melbourne, this museum contains everything from pop art to street art.

–Eureka Skydeck 88

Located right next to Federation Square, Eureka SkyDeck 88 offers visitors amazing views of the surrounding area. Take the elevator up to the top floor, where you will get 360-degree views of Melbourne.

– Queen Vic Market

You won’t believe how much fun you can have shopping in Queen Vic Market. This place has something for everyone from fresh produce to clothing, antiques to arts and crafts, food stalls, to live music. Don’t forget to check out their weekly markets either; they host a farmers’ market selling local organic products each Saturday morning.

-St Paul’s Cathedral

It may not look particularly impressive, but St Paul’s Cathedral is quite historic. Construction started way back in 1837 and took around 100 years to finish off. Today, it serves as both a church and a cathedral. Visitors are welcome inside, and free tours run regularly.

-Queen’s Lunchbox

This restaurant specializes in serving lunch boxes instead of meals. They offer boxes containing sandwiches, salads, pastries, cakes, and other light snacks. Each box costs AUD 12.50 and includes a drink.

Final thought

A visit to Melbourne will become easy if you put into consideration these travel guide tips. Ensure that you plan when visiting because there are plenty of tourist spots to cover during your stay. Also, don’t miss out on checking out some of the best restaurants in town!