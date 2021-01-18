Miranda’s Corner: Fabulous Flower Tips

Today we introduce a new column Miranda Corner, who has the best household tips I know. She is also an actress, a healer, an animal lover and a supporter of artists no matter their age.

Miranda’s tip for keeping flowers fresh and having them always looking their best is to start with a clean vase. Put on some gloves as you will be dealing with bleach. Add a quart of a cup of cool water (Alkaline preferred), 2 tablespoon of lemon juice for vitamin C, 2 to 3 tablespoons of sugar (brown preferred and melt the sugar in hot water first), add 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of bleach. Cut steams in a diagonal, preferably under water. Adjust your flowers according to height.

This should keep you flowers and in perfect bloom for about a week to 10 days. Make sure the water isn’t cloudy and after a week do the process over again. This should keep your flowers looking picture perfect for about 3 weeks.

This works even if somebody spoils your work. I had someone who thought they were doing me a favor and added the packet florist add to thier arrangements. The flowers the next day looked like they had been murdered. I recut them and gave them a bath and redid my process and the sad wilting flowers became the flowers you now see. These are the flowers I revived and they have been with me for about 10 days.