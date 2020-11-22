MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Billy Stritch’s New CD

Rex Reed said it best…..”it’s like having Billy in your living room”….Well, we were lucky enough to have Billy in some of our living rooms.  A piano was always close at hand and we got to hear the “blooming miracle” of the Billy Stritch that Rex referred to in his critique of Mr. Stritch’s new CD “Billy’s Place”

To my ears Billy Stritch’s remarkable creativity is predominantly as an arranger, albeit his arranging of notes manifests itself mainly through his fingers on the keyboard.  He has an exceptional ability to produce a musical tapestry that perfectly creates the harmonic and rhythmic authenticity for any style he decides to explore.  Of course when Billy is playing for Billy you get the optimum dose of some of the best interpretations of popular music anywhere on the planet. This new CD generated by the popularity of his weekly internet show which emanates from his living room brings Billy into your home and I can attest…. he is some hell of a guest to have.

Here’s a few Billy in our living room video/photos (press the link to hear Billy)

Billy Stritch & Eda Sorokoff
Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch & Doug Major
Billy Stritch

