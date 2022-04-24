Myths and Truths About Efficiency

Ever since efficiency and excellence became business watchwords decades ago, professional management consultants have written dozens of texts and manuals about the topics. When it comes to efficiency in the workplace, however, there are numerous myths that persist to this day. One of the most common asserts, incorrectly, that outsourcing, and delegation are not wise business practices. Other blatant falsehoods that have unjustly gained credibility include the belief that large truck fleets are nearly impossible to manage and that cutting expenses to the bone is always a wise move. Here are details about the top myths as well as the truth about each one.

Myth: Delegation and Outsourcing Don’t Work

Truth: The Most Successful Owners Do a Lot of Both

For organizations of all sizes, outsourcing and task delegation are excellent ways to achieve high levels of efficiency. Of course, that doesn’t mean managers should send for outside help whenever they’re stumped. Nor should they assign a job to an unqualified in-house worker. If you are a tech dependent business, you may need IT outsourcing services, but if your business is less tech forward, you may be able to handle your needs in-house.

The trick is to fill your own schedule with what you do best and give all other chores to employees or hired hands. Always do a quick cost-benefit analysis before deciding to hand over a chore to someone else. Ask whether you could do it better yourself and examine your current schedule to see what it would displace. In a way, outsourcing and delegation decisions are about juggling schedules and making sure all team members are using their skills in the most efficient way possible.

Myth: Transport Fleets are Impossible to Manage

Truth: Done Right, Fleet Management Improves Compliance and Efficiency

Fleet management is a complex task even for the most experienced owners and managers, but fortunately, there are workable solutions. Every transport company needs to abide by rules pertaining to ELD (electronic logging device) devices. It’s all about making sure drivers don’t exceed legal limits on the number of hours behind the wheel. In order to comply with HOS (hours of service) regulations and limits, managers equip every vehicle in their fleets with ELDs.

In the digital age, it’s the only way to keep track of hours on the road and actual hours of driving by anyone who sits behind the wheel for a living. However, there’s more to the issue than meeting legal requirements. Fleet owners gain a lot by leveraging the power of ELDs, like improving overall efficiency and making it simpler to manage large fleets. Electronic logging devices deliver benefits like better operations, safer driving conditions, legal compliance, and more. They’re one of the best values in the transportation industry.

Myth: Reducing Expenses is Always Efficient

Truth: Expenses Are a Necessary Part of Earning a Profit

It only makes sense to reduce expenses when the amount of money saved is worth more than the lost service or asset. You could fire half the workforce and save a lot on salaries, but most businesses would be foolhardy to make such a move. The goal with chopping expenses is to eliminate the ones that are serving no purpose or are not bringing in enough value.