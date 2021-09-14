Nikki Walter-Nemickas Us Weekly Editorial Representative Covers the 4th Annual The Wellness Experience Festival With Jewel

Nikki Walter-Nemickas is a health, nutrition, fitness and wellness lifestyle expert whose inspirational motto of be fit and eat clean has earned her the coveted spot as the Us Weekly Editorial Representative to The Wellness Experience by Kroger, co-founded by singer-songwriter, Jewel.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Singer-songwriter, mental health expert Jewel speaks during Keen On Presents, Opening Act on the Fitness Arena stage during the first day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

The Wellness Experience by Kroger is an event in Cincinnati, Ohio and is multi-day festival. Us Weekly hosted the Kickoff party for the 4th Annual The Wellness Experience with Grammy nominated Singer-Songwriter Jewel this past weekend.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Scott Hays, President of Kroger’s Cincinnati-Dayton Division, speaks on the Main Stage during the Festival Opening Kick Off on the first day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

The welcome entrance in the Inspiration Lounge, sponsored by American Greetings greeted guests with giant greeting cards, where attendees could share a message with healthcare workers in the area. Several sponsors and guests including Fred Manchur- CEO Kettering Health, and Matt James- The Bachelor enjoyed the reception.

Eliot Sloan- Blessid Union Of Souls, Nikki Walter-Nemickas (photo credit Jane Freeman)

Jewel in her welcome thanking Trevor Drinkwater- Inclusion Companies as she explained, “I wanted to begin a festival to help educate others on eating well, and teaching others to advocate for themselves. I wanted to help others by teaching them, that good mental and emotional hygiene was an option, which set me out on a mission in life to get those skills. I have never used my fame to get a table at a restaurant. I have used it to get ahold of experts in the medical, nutritional, and mental health fields to learn to better advocate for myself. I often say Misery is an equal opportunist. It doesn’t care what race, color or creed you are, or if you are the CEO of a very successful company. You can be wildly famous and rich, be poor, if you were not raised in a healthy functioning system, it doesn’t matter, what your socioeconomic background is, once it breaks down you need a new tool to be educated. That requires education, and sadly, education makes money. Happiness can be elite; I find that absolutely unacceptable.” -Jewel

Summer McKeen, Nikki Walter-Nemickas

(photo credit Jane Freeman)

The evening events ended with music.

Saturday Morning, the Women of Wellness- Women Founders Brunch panel Lead by Jewel, Colleen Lindholz- President Kroger, Amy Nelson- President Saksworks, Morgan Angelique Owens, Lucrecer- Soul Sista Plants encouraging women by discussing their experiences, obstacles and achievements, losses and gains as they work toward a better work accessibility for all women in today’s workplace. Discussions were based on women in the workplace.



After the brunch, the Food Is Medicine stage kicked it off with a Chia Pudding presentation with an Abbott Dietitian, inviting spectators to listen in on the demonstration.



That afternoon, a Meditation tent, the Ecstatic Dance Cincinnati group, was using the space for their individual expression and creative free movement.

GreenHouse Foods Co-Founders Ryan Brothers & Hassan Safieddine, Nikki Walter-Nemickas (photo credit Jane Freeman)

The festival, had spectators collecting samples of organic health foods, some taking in workouts in the fitness sessions in the 90-degree weather. Others were collecting beauty products, and samples near the DOVE stage.



Amazing products were Wayfare Health Foods featuring, Beanefits, and Greenhouse Foods. Wayfare Health Foods based out of Bozeman, MT. The creator having family with many digestive issues and food allergies set out to create delicious Dairy Free alternative products using plant-based items. Expect delicious Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Puddings, and Dip.



Beanefits Snacks CEO- Dan Costello. As a previous Frito-Lay, Nestle Waters and Sweet Leaf Tea executive, Dan of all people knows exactly what people are looking for, especially in a low-glycemic chip for diabetics. Flavors include Hint of Lime, Real Cheesy, White Cheddar, Hot Chili Lime and Nacho Cheese.



GreenHouse Foods: Plant-based, gluten-free DONUTS! The owners were created by two passionate bakers Ryan Brothers, and Hissan who developed a chill vibe at their booth with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, but wow, they have created a DELCIOUS three mini donuts! 100 % plant based, 10 grams of Protein, 8 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar.