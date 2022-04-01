The Glorious Corner

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
HUDSON HAWK DOWN — After the embarrassing Oscar’s, the saddest news of the week comes from actor Bruce Willis, who is retiring from action due to his diagnosis of aphasia. A horrible affliction: it robs one of memories, motor skills and speech. A sad, sad end for a pretty good actor and a great friend.
I first met Willis eons ago when I hosted an event at a long-gone club called Kamikaze in Lower-Manhattan … he was the bartender and from what I remember, really kept me going that night, as being the editor of a new magazine called Flash (Sterling Publications) and it being our launch party, it was a severely hectic evening.
Madonna attended with then-bf Jellybean Benitez;  as well as Coati Mundi from Kid Creole & The Coconuts; and, celeb-scribe Mark Bego too. It was a massive success.
Bruce was just a delight as he moved to the then hot-outpost Café Central and soon began to land TV-parts and commercials. Next up was a tremendous stint on TVs Miami Vice (No Exit-1984) and then Moonlighting with Cybill Shepherd.. The die-was cast and he was a huge star. The movie Die Hard followed and cemented his popularity.
I didn’t see him as much during those halcyon years, but we kept in touch. He became somewhat of a regular at Danny Fried’s China Club when it was on the Upper West Side.
A sad, sad end for a true talent One of a kind, my Bruno!

Donnie Kehr

SHORT TAKES — Piano Man Donnie Kehr kicks off Playbill and the Times Square Alliance’s The Grand Gallery next Thursday, April 7. This installation (at 47th and 8th) is a groundbreaking partnership between Times Square Alliance, Playbill and 21 productions on Broadway and Off-Broadway, that are celebrating and supporting the theater season upon us. Kehr will also close the event with another performance … New Harry Styles album, Harry’s House with the single coming Friday, “As It Was.” I like Styles; next to Brandi Carlile, I think he’s the one true-new star we have. No question. He and his band did a riveting performance of Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” on a Howard Stern-interview; I hope their version is on the new album … Randy Klein’s Jazzheads Music Group reports a huge-week of sales for their Rockers On Broadway LIVE album …

Sean Harkness

Sean Harkness will take his Unusual Suspects-show on the road after his brilliant show at NYC’s Birdland two weeks back. Stay tuned for new dates … Great piece on Micky Dolenz in the Chicago Tribune by Annie Alleman. Check it out here: https://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/daily-southtown/ct-sta-ent-micky-dolenz-st-0408-20220330-djw3thif5fejzojc6b2engfobi-story.html

Micky Dolenz (photo by Paul Undersinger)

btw: Dolenz speaks to Nelson Eads from WVNU in Chicago today; and WUSB’s (Long Island) Verlane today and officially kicks off his tour next week, April 5 at Nashville”s Ryman Auditorium … The Will Smith imbroglio continues,. It was revealed Thursday that after Sunday’s incident, Smith was indeed asked to leave the Dolby Theater and he refused. Stay tuned; this story is not done by a long-shot … The Beach Boys Cruise (which featured Micky Dolenz and band) last weekend was a huge success.

Bruce Johnston; Micky Dolenz; and Mike Love

Our spy there JR said Micky’s show was just “outstanding” and they’ve seen him at least 30 times! Here’s a shot with Beach Boy-Bruce Johnston; Dolenz; and, Mike Love … Happy Bday to Eric Clapton and Warren Beatty – who turned 85!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Chris Rock; Bryan Lourd; Ted Sarandos; Tim Cook; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Joe Lynch; Donnie Kehr; Radcliffe Joe; Mark Bego; Willow Bay; Lush Ice; Jack Cunningham; Keith Barrow; Deb Caponetta; Greg Porto; Vince Aletti; Robert Cowsill; David Geffen; Rising Sun; and, ZIGGY!

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

