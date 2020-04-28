MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Online Open Casting Call For K-Pop

Online Open Casting Call For K-Pop

Ashley Park in the original K-Pop

“We are searching the world for talented performers for an exhilarating new Broadway show that takes a fictional look inside the KPOP universe”.

Jason Tam in the original K-Pop

KPOP: The Broadway Musical launched a virtual open call to find the cast of the upcoming premiere, to be presentation on Broadway next season. The theatre and the dates have yet to be announced

Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, KPOP: The Broadway Musical are offering an on-line audition experience. To audition go to  kpopbroadway.com/casting and submit a video singing a contemporary K-pop (or pop) song; a dance reel, clip of a dance performance, or short video that show your dance abilities; and a copy of your résumé or a brief description of their singing, dancing, acting, and performance experience.

KPOP: The Broadway Musical is directed by Teddy Bergman and choreographed by Jennifer Weber. The show, takes audiences behind the scenes of the K-pop industry. KPOP is conceived by the Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim. The books by Kim, music, lyrics and music production by Helen Park, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

KPOP, played to an acclaimed, sold-out engagement Off-Broadway in 2017 through Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective, which won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical at the A.R.T./New York Theaters. 

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Live Streaming The Final Frontier: Sondheim vs Jason Robert Brown

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2020
Read More

What To Watch April 27th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2020
Read More

Drama League and The Gratitude Awards

Suzanna BowlingApril 24, 2020
Read More

Theater News: Lin Manuel Miranda, New Dramatists, Sing Street, Upright Citizens Brigade, Buyer & Cellar, Tommy Tune, TDF, Bonnet Bash Hat Contest!

Suzanna BowlingApril 23, 2020
Read More

Streep, LuPone, Peters, McDonald, and Many More Set Off “Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration”

Suzanna BowlingApril 22, 2020
Read More

65th Annual Drama Desk Award Nominations

Suzanna BowlingApril 21, 2020
Read More

Meet The Former and Present Residents of Manhattan Plaza: Chuck Cooper

Suzanna BowlingApril 20, 2020
Read More
Nick Cordero

Prayers For Nick Cordero and His family

Suzanna BowlingApril 19, 2020
Read More

The Big Band Swing Streaming of Broadway’s Bandstand

RossApril 18, 2020
Read More