Pride Playlist, Happy Pride

The Stonewall uprising was a response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. People fought back when the police became violent. The riots are widely considered to constitute one of the most important events leading to the gay liberation movement. A year after the uprising, to mark the anniversary on June 28, 1970, the first gay pride marches took place in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Today, LGBTQIA Pride events are held annually throughout the world toward the end of June to mark the Stonewall riots. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March.

George Hearn – “I am What I Am” 1984

Lady Gaga – ‘Born This Way” 2011

Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out” 1980

George Michael – “Freedom! ’90” 1990

The Weather Girls – “It’s Raining Men” 1983

A Great Big World – “Everyone Is Gay” 2014

Tom Robinson Band – “(Sing If You’re) Glad To Be Gay” 1978

Todrick Hall – “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” 2019

Sylvester – “You Make Me Feel Mighty Real” 1978

Sufjan Stevens – “Love Yourself” 2019