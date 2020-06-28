MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Pride Playlist, Happy Pride

Pride Playlist, Happy Pride

The Stonewall uprising was a response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. People fought back when the police became violent. The riots are widely considered to constitute one of the most important events leading to the gay liberation movement. A year after the uprising, to mark the anniversary on June 28, 1970, the first gay pride marches took place in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Today, LGBTQIA Pride events are held annually throughout the world toward the end of June to mark the Stonewall riots. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March.

Here at T2C we

George Hearn – “I am What I Am” 1984 

Lady Gaga – ‘Born This Way” 2011

Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out” 1980

George Michael – “Freedom! ’90” 1990

The Weather Girls – “It’s Raining Men” 1983

A Great Big World – “Everyone Is Gay” 2014

Tom Robinson Band – “(Sing If You’re) Glad To Be Gay” 1978

Todrick Hall – “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” 2019

Sylvester – “You Make Me Feel Mighty Real” 1978

Sufjan Stevens – “Love Yourself” 2019

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

