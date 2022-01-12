SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Renée Fleming by Scenario Two at Carnegie Hall allows to enjoy an inside look at a SongStudio master class, and hear the next generation of great singers hone their craft under the leadership of one of the world’s best: Renée Fleming. Designed to renew and refresh the vocal recital experience, SongStudio invites leading musicians to mentor emerging vocalists and collaborative pianists. Together, they explore innovative approaches to both classic and current song repertoire, inviting new audiences to engage with the art form.

Performers

Renée Fleming, Host 

Kathryn Henry, Soprano
Artyom Pak, Piano 

Tamra Grace Jones, Soprano
Francesco Barfoed, Piano 

Mer Wohlgemuth, Soprano
Pierre-Nicolas Colombat, Piano

Deepa Johnny, Mezzo-Soprano
Matías Ferreyra, Piano 

Samuel Kidd, Baritone
Liza Armistead, Piano

Tickets are $20 Renée Fleming: is also performing January 22 and January 23 .

