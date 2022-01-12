The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

MICHAEL LANG RIP — (via Square One Publishers/Anthony Pomes) In a year that has already brought the passings of legendary actress Betty White, film director Peter Bogdanovich, trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier, and beloved Full House TV star and comedian Bob Saget, we now also sadly note the passing of Woodstock co-creator and promoter extraordinaire Michael Lang. As reported by the Associated Press, Mr. Lang passed away at age 77 this past weekend from non-Hodkin’s lymphoma at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Elliot Tiber

Our author Elliot Tiber (who passed away in August 2016 at age 81) remained ever thankful to Lang for having agreed to set up the 1969 Woodstock Arts & Music Festival headquarters at Tiber’s El Monaco hotel when Tiber was able to provide the legal permit necessary to stage the festival in the town of Bethel, New York. This wild and hilarious Summer of ’69 story is told in Tiber’s memoir Taking Woodstock, which was made into the acclaimed feature film from director Ang Lee co-starring the great Jonathan Groff as the equally great Lang. Upon Tiber’s passing in 2016, Lang was considerate enough to provide The New York Times with the following quote in remembrance:”Elliot was part of the magic of Woodstock. Without his phone call bringing me to Bethel, Woodstock might never have happened, and for that I am eternally grateful.” On news of Lang’s passing, we wanted to return the cosmic favor by providing here what Elliot wrote about Mike on the Dedication page of his memoir:”Michael, you gave me an entire new life and opened up a world filled with dreams and self-esteem. You have my lifelong heartfelt thanks.” —Elliot TiberThings being as ceaselessly crummy as they have been these past days, we thought it would be nice to remind folks here of the good energy between these two guys from Brooklyn, New York. Rest In Peace, Michael Lang . . . I never went to Woodstock, I came pretty darn close (but Project Grand Slam’s Robert Miller actually did), but the memories, music and personalities live on. For people of a certain age, Woodstock was a lightning rod for certain. There’ll never anything like it again. RIP Michael Lang.

James Mtume

SHORT TAKES — Producer/musician James Mtume passed last week. A stellar career for sure. I met him and appreciated everything he worked on, which included Miles Davis; Robert Flack; Donny Hathaway and Stephanie Mills. Read Roger Friedman’s (Showbiz 411) brilliant take on a master-musician: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/01/09/james-mtume-rb-legend-played-with-miles-davis-wrote-hits-for-roberta-flack-donny-hathaway-stephanie-mills … I was never all that familiar with the work of Bob Saget, but boy, when I watched him and heard him on with on Howard Stern, he was downright hilarious and engaging. Full House I sort of missed. But boy what a shock. Sad for sure …

Sean Harkness

Guitarist extraordinaire Sean Harkness will be performing at Birdland on Sunday, March 20 …

Felix Cavaliere/Micky Dolenz

That Felix Cavaliere/Micky Dolenz date at the new NY-Palladium, which will kick-off their tour, has now been re-scheduled for Friday, June 3 … Grey’s Anatomy just renewed for season 19 with Ellen Pompeo still at the helm. Never watched it, but the constant behind the scenes drama has been fast and furious. If and when the real deal is written about, it should be cataclysmic … Still have your CDs. Check out this article from Wired: https://www.wired.com/story/you-should-listen-to-cds/?fbclid=IwAR1uzuECjcTvFtRsXUkQBOX0i2vNL0sstNymr1J8i4oj-yApJx4stgd7MUE&mbid=social_facebook&mbid=social_twitter&utm_brand=wired&utm_brand=wired&utm …

Claudia Hayden

New music from Claudia Hayden on Valentine’s Day, February 14, “Turn Me Up” featuring Jacob Webb, via Next Paradigm Music. Stay tuned for much more on Ms. Hayden … Aubrey Plaza will join Michael Imperioli and (Season One scene-stealer) Jennifer Coolidge in the Second Season of HBO’s White Lotus … And talk about a casting coup, Sharon Stone will join the Second Season of Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant on HBO Max. Great, great call for sure.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Keith Girard; Mark Bego; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Joel Denver; Bill Wardlow; Roman Kozak; Bob Grossweiner; Mark Scheerer; Dave Glew; Mark Schulman; Dina Pitenis; Doug Morris; Bruce Carbone; Bill Murray; Richard Johnson; Lush Ice; Robert Funaro; James King; Alan Rothstein; Dan Fortune; and CHIP!