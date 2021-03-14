St Patricks Day 2021

New Yorkers normally let their Irish Pride out on full display with the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17. The Parade was one of the first major city events to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The Parade is the oldest and largest parade in the world and has marched on the streets of New York City every year since 1762, fourteen years before the Declaration of Independence that established the United States of America. This year will mark the 260th St Patrick’s Day parade in New York City. The parade usually starts at 11am at 44th Street, marching up Fifth Avenue—past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street—all the way to 79th Street and finishes around 5:00pm at the American Irish Historical Society at East 80th Street.

This year is virtual. Here is a schedule of events

At 8:30am a live broadcast of St Patrick’s Day mass from St. Patrick’s Cathedral. (Private Mass – Closed to the Public)

At 10am a one hour-long show streamed on Facebook, produced by world-renowned TV producer Mike Mathis. The show will include greetings from Irish and U.S. political and community leaders, entertainment by Andy Cooney and Moya Brennan along with greetings from members of the armed services serving abroad, to name but a few.

At 5pm a special TV broadcast produced in conjunction with the Catholic Faith Network containing interviews with Parade leaders, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, and the 2021 Parade honorees “First Responder and Essential Worker”.

Tune into Altice USA – Optimum – Channel 29 (Long Island) 37 (Other areas)

Verizon FiOS – Channel 296

Charter Spectrum – Channel 162 or 471

At 7pm NBC – St. Patrick’s Day: A Celebration For All

On March 17th the Parade leaders will join a select number of First Responders and Essential Workers (listed below)

to offer a prayer for all the victims of the pandemic and the “Twin Towers” to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 for the live stream event.

2021 NYC St Patrick’s Day Parade Honor Guard

James T. Callahan – General President, I.U.O.E. & Parade Grand Marshal

Bishop Edmund J. Whalen – Archdiocese of New York – Vicar for Clergy

Christine J. Flaherty – NYC Health + Hospitals Corporation, SVP

Edward Grayson – Commissioner, N.Y.C. Dept. of Sanitation

Kate B. O’Neill MSN RN – Northwell Health – Emergency Medicine, AVP

Thomas J. Ryan – Sergeant, Port Authority Police Department

Dr. Thomas G. McGinn – Parade Medical Advisor & EVP Common Spirit Health

Clive J. Anderson – Pelham Funeral Home, Proprietor

Dr. Brian P. McKenna – Northwell Health – Physician Partner & VP

Josef M. Daggett (Joe) – Emerald Guild Society Resident Managers

Sean F. Kennedy – Catholic Faith Network, Senior Executive Producer

Col. James P. Tierney – “The Fighting 69th” / National Guard

Kevin Barry – Home Healthcare Workers, IUJAT – Business Agent

Megan O’Malley – Deputy Inspector, N.Y.P.D.

Edward P. Boles – Battalion Chief, F.D.N.Y.

Patricia M. Farrell RN, BSN, MSN NEC – Northwell Health – Hospital Operations, VP

Robert F. Ellis – Captain, N.Y.C. Dept. of Correction

Edward M. Moloney – Sergeant, New York State Courts

John G. Farrington – NYC MTA Bus Operator & Past TWU

John T. Conroy – Director of Security 9/11 Memorial & Museum

The date is due to the death of Saint Patrick, Ireland’s most celebrated patron saint.

