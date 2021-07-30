Summer Weekend Drink Delights

This summer we are excited for bold and bright sips.

For vodka lovers, CANTEEN, a vodka-based canned cocktail, will make you smile. It is a delicious zero sugar and low-calorie ready-to-drink cocktail mixing sparkling soda with premium vodka. Typically canned cocktails can taste too sweet or worse go flat within minutes. Not this amazing brand.

With eight flavors including lime black cherry, cucumber mint, watermelon, strawberry, ruby red, and pineapple, CANTEEN boasts an impressive list of better-for-you alternatives in their ingredients and approach, making it the go-to choice for today’s modern drinker. Take a journey with them for the best trip this summer.

For tequila lovers, For the past five years, PATRÓN has released a limited-edition Mexican Heritage Tin that visually tells the history, traditions and culture of Mexico through spirited designs created by local Mexican artists. This year, the design which was created by Mexican artist, SENKOE, highlights Mexican street art and tells a story of fundamental Mexican culture. Features the tree of life intertwined with imagery of the creation of the universe.

The tree’s trunk doubles as the magüey’s flower, with a totem near the top formed of the bee and hummingbirds, essential creatures in magüey fertilization. The flowers on each side of the tree of life reference indigenous craft, the true artisans of Mexico and the keepers of ancient tradition. The limited-edition 2021 PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin is available starting early July at local (and online) retailers nationwide.

Happy summer sipping!