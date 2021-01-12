The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

SNOWPIERCER SEASON TWO — (Via Deadline) TNT has unveiled the trailer for the second season of drama series Snowpiercer.

At New York Comic Con in October, showrunner Graeme Manson noted that one of the key points about Season 2 is that it marks a shift in power between Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and Andre (Daveed Diggs), with Layton taking up the responsibility of forging a new democracy. “Then, Wilford’s train arrives on the horizon, and Season 2 is this very timely examination of authoritarianism coming up against a fledgling democracy, and the difficulties of that,” the showrunner said. “It finds Melanie and Layton on the same foot, which [marks] the next chapter of this relationship. So, Season 2 offers a lot more, with the complication of Wilford, the terrible nemesis, and then Rowan’s character.”

Based on a 2013 film by Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, Snowpiercer is set on an enormous train of the same name, which perpetually circles the globe, following an event that turned the world into a frozen wasteland. Addressing such timely topics as class warfare and social injustice, the post-apocalyptic, sci-fi thriller charts the journey of those few humans left alive, as they engage in a revolutionary struggle aboard the train.

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protégée.

In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Season 2 of Snowpiercer premieres Monday, January 25 at 9 PM ET/PT on TNT

Snowpiercer was the rare series, on TNT no less, that was extremely well done and made me, at least, think and contemplate about such a possibility. Face it, the end-of-the-world stuff was, well, somewhat done. But, Snowpiercer worked. I didn’t see the movie and really have no plans to.

Season one was great, with some of the scenes channeling David Lynch. I’ve always like Jennifer Connelly and pairing her with Daveed Diggs was a brilliant move.

Sean Bean (Lord of the Rings; Game of Thrones) is again an inspired move. Looking forward.

Here’s the trailer:

MORE BOND NOW, PLEASE — (from Cinema Blend) Happy 2021, James Bond fans! At least, it’s as happy as it can be, despite the fact that No Time To Die is set to debut almost a year later than we were hoping.

Uncontrollable circumstances have turned a standard trip through the 007 hype machine into a rather long and definitely strange drive around the countryside, and we’re almost to the perceived end of the road. Which means it’s a good time to get a third and hopefully final, trailer for No Time To Die; because even with another potential delay to the 25th James Bond film, the harsh hypothetical news should come with something to sweeten the deal.

There’s no way around it, folks: we might have to see No Time To Die delayed yet again. The world isn’t quite where it should be with the whole COVID-19 debacle, and who knows when studios like MGM will decide it’s a good time to release long awaited content back into movie theaters. So if there’s going to be another delay on the road to finally seeing No Time To Die at the cinema, then at the very least, it should get a proper announcement, complete with new moments for the world to talk about in the meantime.

Everyone’s already wondering if it’s a good idea to push No Time To Die into a later debut window, so it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if that decision was imminent. At this point, one of the only tricks left in the 007 bag would be to drop a new trailer, and maybe let some of the tie-in merch be released alongside it. Not just any new trailer would do though, as a bid for more patience should come with some new moments to feast one’s eyes upon.

The wait for No Time To Die has been a pain, to be sure, but there’s been no shortage of subjects for franchise fans to dig into with those first two trailers. Both previous delays have had a drip feed of information, and in turn speculation, to keep people talking about what to expect. Another postponement would need a fresh batch of images, and maybe a teasing line or two, for the world to roll around and ponder; much like the last round of promotion had everyone dissecting how “The Mission That Changes Everything Begins.”

Not to mention, new footage means even more of a chance for No Time To Die to make an impression on the world. Even just a couple new hints at what Safin (Rami Malek) might be up to, or just what exactly Dr. Swann’s secret may entail, would be enough to keep the fires burning for another couple of months. Though, if there’s another delay to be had, you could almost bet it’ll be pushed into the November timeframe yet again; making some new footage even more important.

If you’re a James Bond fan or not, you’re more than likely intrigued about how No Time To Die will close out the Daniel Craig era of 007 adventures. Major franchises have that sort of effect on loyalists and outsiders alike, especially when you have a property that’s endured for almost six decades of screen time. With the entire 2021 slate of films wanting to grab as much market share as possible, it’s going to be an even more competitive world when it comes to the movies.

No Time To Die may have a legacy franchise to bank on, but it’s going to need all the help it can get to reach the numbers a James Bond film needs to break even, much less succeed. Getting another look at Cary Joji Fukunaga’s mysterious entry in the Bond canon is only another opportunity to successfully market this massive theatrical event. Unless franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson decide to finally accept a massive streaming bid to send this 25th film into the homes of all moviegoers who will welcome it, a theatrical campaign needs some more fuel to keep things going.

We’re not too far into 2021, and if there’s a proper way to celebrate a brand new calendar of action, it’d be some further looks into No Time To Die’s plans to blow us away at the movies. Naturally, no one should be asking for any spoiler-worthy material, as this is definitely a picture that people are ready to wait to see in a theater near them. That said, seeing as there’s been little moments of new content released in social media spots, such as the first footage of Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter accompanied by Billy Magnussen’s Ash, there’s clearly room for another peek at the present 2021 is planning to receive from her majesty’s secret service.

A new No Time To Die trailer doesn’t even need to use James Bond as the primary focus, as newly minted 00 agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) is ready to fight the good fight herself. Or, if you want to go into the more villainous angle of things, a Safin-centric trailer could tease out more clues as to what his overall plans for world terrorism may be. Getting creative would be a great way to put No Time To Die back in the hearts and minds of movie fans looking forward to getting back into the world of 007.

Officially, there’s no word on either a potential delay or a new trailer for No Time To Die. With a lot of money riding on the line every month the movie sits shelved, there has to be at least a discussion going on right now as to how, or if, the April 2, 2021 release will land on schedule. Whenever those decisions are made, or a particularly interesting rumor surfaces, you can count on CinemaBlend to break that news as it happens.

Great piece for sure. Time waits for no one and I sense that the Bond-fans are getting restless. They’ve released that Billie Eilish song twice so far –both times with different mixes- and the response has been very tepid, so something new may well be needed. How about this? Assemble the entire cast and have them produce a spot not only apologizing for the delay, but adding some new East Eggs? Works for me … how about you?

SHORT TAKES — Check out Carol Ruth Weber’s article on Robert Miller and his Summer Of Love (2020) album out on January 29: https://nynj.com/robert-miller-summer-of-love-release-reveals-hot-truth/ …

I taped the last five show of Jeopardy with Alex Trebek and even got all the answers right in a category called 1960 Songs. The clip they showed at the end of the the last show honoring him was pretty classy. Here it is:

Romeo Delight’s Buddy Branch does the Zach Martin NEW HD show next week for his upcoming show at PA’s Sellersville Theater on February 5 … Still no word from LA’s Shelter Records about that Dave Mason Alone Together Again album. For an old pirate, you’d think he’d have his affairs in better order. Sad … And, RIP Bert Coleman.

