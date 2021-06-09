The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

THE CRIMSON KINGS — King Crimson have announced a return to touring this summer with a 2021 U.S. route.

The Music Is Our Friend Tour will kick off July 22nd at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida, and will run through the summer and early fall with a final show in Washington, D.C., on September 11th.

Lead guitarist Robert Fripp will be joined by bassist Tony Levin, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Jakko Jakszyk, multi-instrumentalist Mel Collins, and drummers Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison, and Jeremy Stacey. Additionally, on select dates, the tour will be opened by the Zappa Band, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Ray White, guitarist and keyboardist Mike Keneally, bassist Scott Thunes and keyboardist/saxophonist Robert Martin, along with Zappa Plays Zappaalums Jamie Kime on guitar and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers on drums.

In a statement, Fripp wrote: “The Crimson Beast of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson’s uncompromising pounding — bish! bish! bish! — before turning on a beat to jellify hearts with gut-wrenching passion and soul-squeezing epic unfoldings to remind us that we are all mere subjects in the unfolding drama of the universe’s unfathomable mysteries while simultaneously rocking out and having a great time bopping about with Tony and Bobby and Gavin and Jakko and Mel and Pat and Jezza, too.”

MUNSTERS MANIA — Rob Zombie is pulling up to 1313 Mockingbird Lane. The rocker-turned-filmmaker said on social media today that he will tackle The Munsters as his next film project. The adaptation of the 1960s creepshow comedy will be for Universal 1440 Entertainment, NBCU confirmed, which likely means it will stream on Peacock.

Chronicling the decidedly different lives of a family of friendly monsters in Mockingbird Heights, The Munsters originally aired from 1964-66 on NBC — the same time frame that the equally cooky Addams Family ran on ABC. The Munsters starred Fred Gwynne as the hulking, smiling but generally clueless and easily frustrated patriarch and Yvonne DeCarlo as more grounded, Bride of Frankenstein-esque Lily Munster.

The sitcom wasn’t a monster hit but became a favorite in syndication during the ensuing half-century, and a 1988-91 syndicated version followed. Decades later,NBC was in development on a reboot series from Jill Kargman and Seth Meyers.

Zombie’s Munsters announcement comes four months after Netflix revealed Wednesday, an Addams Family spinoff series from Tim Burton.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls!” he wrote amid emojis on Instagram. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS!”

Zombie directed two Halloween reboot films in the 2000s and most recently wrote and helmed 3 from Hell and 31. He launched his feature filmmaking career with House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and followed that up with The Devil’s Rejects two years later. He wrote and directed both but didn’t say whether he plans to write The Munsters as well.

Lindsey Buckingham

SHORT TAKES — Welcome back, Lindsey Buckingham. On Tuesday, the esteemed guitarist/longtime Fleetwood Mac icon dropped some big news: His new self-titled album will be released on Sept. 17, and will be his first solo album in a decade (since 2011’s Seeds We Sow). Buckingham premiered “I Don’t Mind” in connection with the big news: Said Buckingham in a statement about that lead single: “‘I Don’t Mind,’ like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships.” He continues, “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each other’s flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.” This new activity comes after Buckingham underwent open-heart surgery in 2019 and the subsequent recovery that was required in order to be able to return to his musical career … Micky Dolenz at Steel Con this weekend in Pennsylvania. Check it out:https://www.steelcitycon.com/ … The season finales of Law & Order; SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime were good. Organized Crime with Christopher Meloni had one long plot unfold over the 8 episodes. Bad guy, Dylan McDermott may be back … at least that’s the way it sounded and over at SUV, Meloni and Mariska Hargitay were poised, together at Chelsea Piers and toasted … to what else: partners. … Still can’t believe NBC killed Debris – even with the great John Noble in their season/series finale … Romeo Delight at The Landis Theater this Saturday in New Jersey and Steve Walter’s Cutting Room, in NYC, June 19 … We watched the six episodes of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and loved them. Sure, Alan Arkin was missed, but his presence and character were there throughout. The ending we hoped for, where Sandy finally landed a huge movie (by director Barry Levinson of all people) was great and well deserved. And, kudos to Paul Reiser who was just sensational. At one point they showed a clip of Levinson’s Diner which feature a very young Reiser. Blink and you missed it. Great show …

Michael Cole, Clarence Williams III, Peggy Lipton

And, RIP Clarence Williams III from Mod Squad at 81.

