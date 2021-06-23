The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

MANIFEST GROUNDED — (via TV Line) Manifest shall remain grounded, now that efforts to find the supernatural/family drama a new home have come up empty.

Sources confirm for TVLine that the week-long mission to find a potential suitor at Netflix or at other outlets has concluded, and there will not be a fourth season anywhere.

A Warner Bros. TV production, Manifest in its third season averaged a little more than 3 million total weekly viewers and not quite a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 21 and 31 percent from its sophomore run. Out of the 14 dramas that NBC aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 7 in the demo (besting, among others, the renewed New Amsterdam and The Blacklist) and 10th in total audience.

Showrunner Jeff Rake, describing himself as “devastated” by NBC’s decision, tweeted on June 14 that he was “hoping to find a new home” for the series. Having ended Season 3 on so many cliffhangers and with, ideally, a six-season plan in mind, “You the fans deserve an ending to your story,” he said. “Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest”

Among the twists that fans were left to process at the close of Manifest‘s double-episode Season 3 finale (SPOILER ALERT!): Recently discovered 828er Angelina (fatally?) stabbed Grace in the course of kidnapping her “guardian angel” baby Eden; young Cal vanished into thin air upon touching the tail fin, then later re-materialized at home a full five years older; Captain Daly materialized inside the 828 cockpit at Eureka, moments before the entire plane disappeared with a flash of light; and Michaela and Zeke looked to be on the verge of a break-up talk.

NBC also did in Debris; the Joel Wyman show – he also worked on Fringe, so the Peacock’s record remains impossibly poor. Remember Timeless? The Event? The funny thing is, Netflix started running the three seasons of Manifest and for the first two weeks, it was Netflix’s # 1 show.

Face it, sci-fi shows have almost as hard a time on the small screen as they do on the big screen. At the end of the day, it’s all down to whether you’re in the black … or, the red.

Mark Harmon

GIBBS GROUNDED — CBS’ decision to keep the specifics of NCIS star Mark Harmon‘s alleged “limited” Season 19 commitment under wraps is beginning to make sense.

Multiple sources confirm exclusively that Harmon is slated to appear in a relatively small number of episodes next season. One insider close to the CBS procedural reveals of Harmon’s Season 19 episode count: “It’s going to be in the low single digits.” Another source says the actor will make only “a few” appearances throughout the season.

A CBS rep declined to comment for this story.

Gary Cole

To fill the Harmon-sized hole, CBS is in talks with TV vet Gary Cole to join the cast in a major Season 19 role.

NCIS teed up Harmon’s drastically reduced Season 19 workload by “killing” off Gibbs in the Season 18 finale. (In the episode’s final moments, Gibbs was taking his latest handcrafted boat out for a spin when it suddenly was blown to smithereens. His “lifeless” body, however, could be seen discreetly and purposely swimming away right before the screen cut to black.)

Weeks prior to his (staged?) “death,” Gibbs had been suspended indefinitely from his role at NCIS, after assaulting an abuser of dogs. He eventually helped a local reporter (played by Gibbs’ real-life wife, Pam Dawber) investigate a possible serial killer.

“We take it year by year with Mark,” CBS entertainment chief Kelly Kahl told Deadline last month. “We’d love to have him as long as he’d like to be here … we’re happy to work around his schedule.”

News of Harmon’s status change comes as NCIS prepares to exit its longtime Tuesday-at-8 pm time slot. As we previously reported, the venerable series will relocate to Mondays-at-9 pm this fall.

And: This just in as we go tot press: NCIS has confirmed the arrival of Gary Cole to the show; but not as Harmon’s replacement. Cole is great; in fact, I recall his work very well in the series Midnight Caller (1998); where Cole played an ex-police officer (Jack Killian) becoming a talk-show host.

The show was created by Richard DiLello who in my opinion wrote the best book ever of The Beatles and Apple Records,called The Longest Cocktail Party.

The show was prescient for sure and much too good for TV. Killian’s radio sign-off comment was “Good night, America, wherever you are.”

Micky Dolenz and Romeo Delight

SHORT TAKES — October 15 is the release date for the Freda Payne biography (Band of Gold) by ace-wordsmith Mark Bego; via Yorkshire Publishing … Here’s one more photo from last weekend’s Romeo Delight show at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room in NYC – with Micky Dolenz introducing them onstage .

Bill Gubbins

Shot by Jeff Smith … Bill Gubbins, who helped prepare the terrific Frank Zappa photo-book Hot Rats is at it again with a forthcoming book entitled The American Carnage. Stay tuned for more of this one …

Speaking of Dolenz, he’s interviewed by Craig Bennett of Australia’s Studio 10 Thursday on his sizzling Dolenz Sings Nesmith album … Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam slams back into action -after a 14 month break- at SteelStacks in PA (https://www.steelstacks.org/) June 27 … And, Premiere Radio’s always-brilliant Mike McCann has announced his retirement from the company. A good friend and always-reliable source, he’ll be much missed.



