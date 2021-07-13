The Glorious Corner

EMMY DAY — Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian tied with the most nominations with 24 on Tuesday as the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled. The noms, which come for a TV season that took place amidst the global pandemic, were announced by the Television Academy in a virtual ceremony hosted by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Among platforms, as usual the fight is between HBO and Netflix, with the combined HBO and HBO edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ saw 71 noms today while NBC was fourth overall with 46, a strong showing for a broadcast network in the age of streaming.

The Crown, in its fourth season, is on an Outstanding Drama Series list with fellow previous nominee The Mandalorian as well as fellow Netflix buzz title Bridgerton along with The Boys, previous winner The Handmaid’s Tale from Hulu, HBO’s Lovecraft Countrywhich made news when it was not renewed for a second season, and previous noms Pose from FX and NBC’s This Is Us.

Pose’s Mj Rodriguez made history this morning, becoming the first transgender nominee in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category.

On the Comedy side, the series race is between Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, HBO Max’s duo The Flight Attendant and Hacks, (which got 12 nominations) ABC’s Black-ish, Netflix’ Emily In Paris, The Kominsky Method and upstart Cobra Kai, and Hulu’s Pen15.

There will be no repeats of both the Drama and Comedy series best-of categories, with last year’s winners Succession and Schitt’s Creek, respectively, not eligible this time around.

Multiple acting noms today include a couple of Saturday Night Live veterans, Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant, getting nominated for both SNL and their own shows Kenan and Shrill, respectively. Jean Smart scored twice, for HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s Mare of Easttown, the latter of which is part of a killer Limited Series race that includes HBO’s I May Destroy You, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and Disney+’s first Marvel series WandaVision.

The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer was just set to host the ceremony, which after a virtual 2020 ceremony will be held in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, featuring a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

Snubs? Of course: Where was Donald Sutherland (The Undoing); Chris Rock (Fargo); Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist); Nicole Kidman (The Undoing); The Undoing for Best Limited Series; Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit); For All Mankind for Outstanding Drama Series; Glynn Turman (Fargo); Jude Law (The Third Day) and Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method).

Check out the complete list of nominees here and below for the key categories:

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown

Jonathan Majors

Josh O’Conner

Rege-Jean Page

Billy Porter

Matthew Rhys

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba

Olivia Colman

Emma Corrin

Elisabeth Moss

Mj Rodriguez

Jurnee Smollett

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito

O-T Fagbenle

John Lithgow

Tobias Menzies

Max Minghella

Chris Sullivan

Bradley Whitford

Michael K. Williams

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson

Helena Bonham Carter

Madeline Brewer

Ann Dowd

Aunjanue Ellis

Emerald Fennell

Yvonne Strahovski

Samira Wiley

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Michael Douglas

William H. Macy

Jason Sudeikis

Kenan Thompson

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant

Kaley Cuoco

Allison Janney

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jean Smart

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant

Hannah Einbinder

Kate McKinnon

Rosie Perez

Cecily Strong

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Brett Goldstein

Brendan Hunt

Nick Mohammed

Paul Reiser

Jeremy Swift

Kenan Thompson

Bowen Yang

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel

Cynthia Erivo

Elizabeth Olsen

Anya Taylor Joy

Kate Winslett

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany

Hugh Grant

Ewan McGregor

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Leslie Odom Jr

Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster

Daveed Diggs

Paapa Essiedu

Jonathan Groff

Evan Peters

Anthony Ramos

Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Kathryn Hahn

Moses Ingram

Julianne Nicholson

Jean Smart

Phillipa Soo

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

ROBERT MILLER’S SHAKESPEARE GIG— Shakespeare & Company is thrilled to announce a benefit concert this summer, in Lenox, Massachusetts, featuring Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam — the rock, jazz, and Latin fusion band with a NYC groove The show takes place on August 17 at 8:30 p.m. at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

General admission tickets are $25, and a limited number of $250 sponsor-ships are available to secure a ticket to the concert, a post-show meet & greet and photo with the band, as well as a signed CD and handbook.

Project Grand Slam is led by acclaimed bassist/composer and longtime Stockbridge resident Robert Miller. The band, which has 10 celebrated albums (including a Billboard #1), has racked up over four million video views and over a million Spotify streams. Project Grand Slam has played festivals and concerts around the world, including appearances with Edgar Winter, Blues Traveler, Boney James, Mindi Abair, and more.

Adds Miller: “As a longtime resident of the Berkshires I’ve always wanted to have PGS play a major concert in the area. This benefit concert for Shakespeare & Company fulfills that wish and supports a very worthy cause.”

The show comes as Shakespeare & Company moves into an exciting 2021 season, opening this past Friday with King Lear featuring Christopher Lloyd (the inaugural production at The New Spruce Theatre, the new amphitheater on the Shakespeare & Company campus.

Tickets go on sale today: https://www.shakespeare.org/shows/2021/art

SHORT TAKES — HBO Max’s White Lotus mini-series -written and directed- by Mike White was slyly confusing and dark, highlighted by a close-up of Steve Zahn’s genitals! What? It’s a six-episode series of various couples guesting on the luscious White Lotus hotel – actually filmed at The Four Seasons in Maui. It’s provocative for sure, but it’s nothing that’s not been done before. The always reliable Connie Britton and Jennifer Coolidge are terrific. I’d give it a B. Here’s their trailer:

Micky Dolenz interviewed by Pat Francis on his Rock Solid Podcast yesterday …

Sergio Kardenas

The much-talked about Sergio Kardenas project is coming together. Stay tuned … David Bryne’s simply awesome American Utopia returns to NYC’s Broadway September 17. If you haven’t seen this yet, you are missing something quite extraordinary … And,

36 years ago yesterday, Live Aid was held in Philadelphia and London, organized by Sir Bob Geldof. I was there and it was simply amazing. My favorites just had to be Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, Hall & Oates and Mick Jagger and Tina Turner. I sat stage left, literally where they stopped hosing the crowd down. It was hot … very HOT. Estimated audience back then: 5 billion! Great memories for sure. I doubt whether there’ll ever be anything to rival it.

Sandy Gallen



