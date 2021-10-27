The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

ROSE REVOLT — (Via Deadline) UPDATE Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the CW drama Batwoman, has released a strongly worded statement in response to former star Ruby Rose’s scathing attack on the show, its producers and former co-star Dougray Scott as well as the studio’s former top executive this morning.

In the statement, Warner Bros. TV corroborates Rose’s claim that they were fired from the show, but calls Rose’s account “revisionist history” and says that the action was the result of an internal probe into “multiple complaints about workplace behavior” against the actor. Such an investigation into Rose’s behavior on Batwoman had long been rumored but not officially confirmed until today.

Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.

In a separate statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Scott reaffirmed the studio’s assessment that Rose was not brought back for Season 2 “based on multiple complaints about her workplace behavior,” adding, “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

PREVIOUS 9:20 AM: Ruby Rose has slammed the CW, Warner Bros. TV, Berlanti Productions and top executives on Batwoman in a blistering tirade, alleging toxic behavior on the set that drove them from the show.

It was shocking to fans when Rose abruptly announced her departure in May 2020, leaving their title role as Kate Kane/Batwoman. At the time, there were rumblings that Rose was not happy on the show, but they left with little clarity on their exact reasons for leaving. In a statement at the time, Rose said that “this was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

A couple of months after the exit, Rose revealed more in an interview, saying that returning to work 10 days after a surgery “maybe wasn’t the best idea” and made their “taxing” job “more difficult.”

Now more than a year later, Rose has broken their silence in a scorched earth fashion. In a lengthy post on Instagram stories, Rose unloaded on the reasons why she really left Batwoman.

“Enough is enough,” Rose wrote in their first post, which was addressed to the CW, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, and Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Rose, who had had surgery for a stunt injury they had suffered, included footage of her surgery in the post, saying she was forced to return to work by former head of Warner Bros. TV Peter Roth. Rose alleged Roth threatened her into returning by claiming she would cost the production “millions” and that “the whole crew and cast would be fired.” Rose also accused Roth of inappropriate behavior with a bizarre claim that he had asked women to steam his pants while he was wearing them, and alleged he had Rose investigated by a PI after they left the series. A source close to the production called the accusations against Roth, a respected veteran TV executive who retired last year, “slanderous and unfounded.” Additionally, Rose mounted an attack on former co-star Dougray Scott, who played their father, accusing him of misconduct on set, including allegedly being abusive to women and hurting a female stunt double.

“As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behavior,” Scott said in a statement. “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Rose also detailed what they described as unsafe working conditions on-set, including serious injuries to a Batwoman crew member who received “third degree burns over his whole body” during production. Rose also blamed the work conditions for causing serious injuries to other crew members, and slammed the show for “ruin[ing] Kate Kane.”

Rose concluded by asking fans to stop asking if she would ever return to the show. “I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head. NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down,” they wrote.

Sources close to the situation insist that what Rose paints is a distorted picture of what transpired a year and a half ago, noting that Rose herself was the subject of an internal probe into bad behavior allegations by the studio, with the two sides ultimately opting to part ways. Rose’s claim that she was fired is consistent with what was rumored at the time of the actor’s exit, as the studio and the producers at the time allegedly agreed to present the departure as Rose’s decision, a PR practice often used in high-profile talent dismissals.

After Rose’s initial Instagram Story went viral, the actor posted an update. In stream-of-consciousness fashion, Rose wrote that she wanted to add “one last thing because no doubt I won’t get another chance…it’s time for me to take my life back and to breathe again after all these years.”

MORE BAT — Brendan Fraser is set to join Leslie Grace in Warner Bros and DC Films’ Batgirl. Although not confirmed, sources believe Fraser would play the supervillain Firefly in the pic. Jacob Scipio also recently joined the cast, with Grace on board to play Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming.

The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Christina Hodson penned the script with Kristin Burr producing.

While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane.

Fraser, the former Mummy star, has had quite the resurgence in 2021 that began with landing the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale. After wrapping production on that, Martin Scorsese cast him for a key role in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon,starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He was also recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move.

SHORT TAKES — The Monkees Farewell Tour pulled into NYC’s Town Hall Sunday and it was a veritable love fest. Micky Dolenz, in superb form, sounded vocally as good as ever. As a writer from the U.K. said a few years back about his voice: “it’s a cross between Roy Orbison and Freddie Mercury.” His performance on “Porpoise Song” merits a Grammy to my mind. Michael Nesmith, looking a tad frail, was terrific as well; especially in his very poignant “While I Cry.” Seen in the SRO-audience was Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman; radio-men Jim Kerr and Ken Dashow from Q1043; Dinas Pitenis from Celebrity Service and Dolenz’s PR-man, David Salidor. A great show …

Brandi Carlile

Jason Sudeikis was phenomenal on last weekend’s SNL as host, but Brandi Carlile gave a career-defining performance of her “Broken Horses.” I don’t think I’ve been as moved as I was since The Killers did their first SNL way back in 2005. Just dazzling. No question, she’s the real deal …

Billy Crudup

The latest episode of Apple’s The Morning Show (the 6th titled A Private Person) was just sensational. After a few awkward episode leading into Season Two, they’ve now settled into the groove of their first season. Billy Crudup still delights; he’s just so good. Interestingly enough, in the episode Jennifer Aniston was nowhere to be found …

Whatever happened to NonStop To Cairo? Their debut CD Dabble Heavy was revolutionary. I guess another Kjersti Long situation here. Sad. … Happy BDay to The Cutting Room’s Steve Walter – RIP Ruben Rodriguez.

