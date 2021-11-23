The Glorious Corner

Keith Allison and Micky Dolenz

G.H. HARDING

KEITH ALLISON PASSES — Keith Allison, formerly of Paul Revere & The Raiders, has died at age 79, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

Allison died of natural causes at his home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles on Wednesday (November 17).

His former band posted a tribute on Facebook. “It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Keith Allison,” Paul Revere & the Raiders said in a statement.

“We all here in the Raider family are terribly heartbroken. Keith will always be a Raider. Our love goes out to Keith’s wife Tina, son Ryeland, daughters Allison and Brenda, and all the grandchildren. Keith was a friend to all, and everyone loved Keith. His presence will be strongly missed.”

Allison was a member of Paul Revere & the Raiders from 1968 to 1975, where he handled vocal duties, along with playing bass, guitar and organ.

He also performed on songs recorded by various artists, including The Monkees, Sonny & Cher, Harry Nilsson, and Ringo Starr. He worked with the former Beatle on his 1978 album Bad Boy, also serving as his musical director for his TV special Ringo the same year.

“God bless my friend Keith Alison peace and love to Tina and all the family,” Starr tweeted on Friday (November 19).

He was also notable for his contributions to several albums by The Monkees, from their 1966 debut to 1968’s psychedelic ‘Head’.

Micky Dolenz, Monkees vocalist and drummer, paid tribute to his “good friend” Allison in a tweet, sharing a recent photo of the two musicians together.

So sad to hear about the passing of my good friend Keith Allison.

Former member of Paul Revere and The Raiders he also toured with Dolenz, Jones, Boyce and Hart in the 70’s. #RIPKeithAllison

His former bandleader Paul Revere passed away in 2014 at age 76. The musician had been privately battling cancer at the time of his death.

THE MORNING SHOW — After a very, very ragged second season, Apple TV’s The Morning Show closed out the season Friday with another, terribly, frustrating episode (Fever). The conclusion of the previous episode had Alex Levy diagnosed with Covid and this episode essentially dealt with that and her ongoing struggle with it.

Chip (Mark Duplas) convinced her to do a show, on the new UBA+, on her struggle with Covid and that turned out to be a terrific idea as she began to rebuild her reputation with some very honest thoughts and reflection. And, by the way: Mark Duplas really showed us his acting chops in this second season – just outstanding in my book.

Cory’s (Billy Crudup) dream of premiering their new streaming service basically went up in a smoke (could they really have lost a billion dollars?) with the rise of the disease and the episode ended with Cory and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) going on a hunt for her missing brother; and, Cory finally confessed his love for her. btw: there was no Julianna Margulies in this episode -as she departed last episode for a home out West- which was sort of strange.

OK, so why did this show essentially loose the lightning they had achieved in their debut season? First, I think the fact that the show is based in NY and they didn’t shoot it in New York was a key one. Second: the best episodes this season were with the ones with Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) – reflecting on past mistakes and maybe, finally realizing his best work lay ahead. Why they killed off the character is a huge mystery, as to have him at some point re-united with Anniston would have, in my opinion, been a masterstroke.

To be honest, I felt that Carell delivered some of his best work ever.

Third: I think that they got so far away from the actual show, that they lost their footing. Now, I’m not doubting their integrity, the writers that is, but there were so many situations that just didn’t work (like Bradley’s brother) that it began to fall apart.

After such a stellar first season; rave reviews from the media and all, I don’t know where they go from here. I actually would not be surprised to see the whole shebang cancelled. They had a brilliant idea here and it all fell apart. The following article came out in the Hollywood Reporter just this week; Kerry Ehrin who created the show, didn’t sound all that convinced the show would be back at all for a third season. We have to agree with her.

Still, whatever happened, their first season was miraculous. If you haven’t watched it, you must!

FILE – NOVEMBER 18: Announced on his social media handles, British photographer Mick Rock has passed away. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 28: Photographer Mick Rock attends his exhibition StarMan at Foto Museo Cuatro Caminos on March 28, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

MICK ROCK RIP — (via NPR) Once dubbed “The Man Who Shot The ’70s,” rock ‘n’ roll photographer Mick Rock has died at age 72. His death was announced on his Twitter page.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade has made the Jungian journey to the other side,” the statement begins.

During an era of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, Mick Rock was both player and observer, photographing everybody: a back-bending, shirtless Iggy Pop, Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, Lou Reed’s comically haunting Transformer cover. A sensuous Rock portrait of Blondie vocalist Debbie Harry was chosen for the cover of Penthouse in February 1980.

Rock’s images graced dozens of album covers, including Queen 2, with the band’s faces glowing within a black background. Roxy Music, Pink Floyd, Carly Simon: the list of Rock’s glamorous, often scrappy subjects is extensive. And newer generations of artists also solicited his artistry, including Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga and Alicia Keyes.

As Claire O’Neill reported for NPR in 2012, “Rock never planned on being a photographer. He was studying language and literature at Cambridge University, and found himself in the right place at the right time. He got high, picked up a friend’s camera, ‘and began to play,’ he says.”

The tribute on Rock’s Twitter feed calls him “a photographic poet—a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way.”

Freda Payne; Mark Bego; and Mary Wilson

SHORT TAKES —Last night terrific “Band Of Gold” songstress Freda Payne, at Birdland in NYC … NBC’s Manifest,canceled and then revived by Netflix for a 4th season is back in production …

We’re still listening to the new Elton John album,The Lockdown Sessions and really loving it. Here’s a great article on the album from Variety: https://variety.com/2021/music/album-reviews/elton-john-lockdown-sessions-album-duets-review-1235095242/ … I haven’t heard the new Adele yet, but Roger Friedman (Showbiz 411) gave a revealing review of it – calling it Rolling In The Weep – https://www.showbiz411.com/2021/11/19/adeles-rolling-in-the-weep-with-new-30-album-full-of-self-indulgent-whining-and-lacking-in-any-fun …

We watched Tom Donahue’s Dean Martin: King Of Cool on TCM and really enjoyed it. The memories of the Rat Pack and Martin’s terrific variety show were sensational. I have my own Rat Pack-remembrances which one day I may share. Surprised to see that Leonardo DiCaprio, was one of the producers and although the interview with Jon Hamm, of all people, fet a bit out of place, it was a standout program for sure. A must-see. Here’s a great review from the Hollywood Reporter: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-reviews/dean-martin-king-of-cool-review-1235044145/ … We finally started watching Dopesick on Hulu with Michael Keaton. So far, brilliant! … And, yesterday, Don McClean’s “American Pie” was 50. Hard to believe kids!

