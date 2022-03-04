The Glorious Corner

JAILHOUSE ROCK — (via Radio Ink) It doesn’t get any more True Crime than this. What’s being called the first statewide prison radio station in the Unites States history launched this week. “Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio” will be broadcast to Colorado prisoners on closed circuit TV, and to the public on the Inside Wire app.

Inside Wire General Manager and PD Ryan Conarro told KUSA-TV there’s a wealth of stories and perspectives behind the walls. “Radio is the perfect medium for this environment. We really believe that listening and sharing are essential human acts, both in and out of prison.

The station broadcasts music, news and entertainment. It’s a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Corrections and University of Denver’s Prison Arts Initiative. The hosts come from prisoners at Limon Correctional Facility, Sterling Correctional Facility and the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility.

The morning show, which begins at 5AM, is called Inside Wire in The Morning. At 9AM Inside Wire Hotlines is an audio bulletin board that includes announcements and updates for prisoners. There’s also a 9PM show called Behind The Mic, which profiles prisoners and staff across Colorado who keep Inside Wire on the air.

Conarro tells The Colorado Sun , “Many of the people I’m working with inside prison facilities are here because they committed harm and they’re separated from society as a consequence of that and they’re working toward healing and redemption. If we continue to have what conventionally has existed, which is a space of great isolation and a sense of lack of connection, that redemption and healing is much less likely to happen. … I think storytelling, listening to each other and sharing those stories is fundamental.”

You can listen to the station at ColoradoPrisonRadio.com.

I began my formal radio training in college; not only enjoying the education but the opportunity to play lengthy cuts where I could indulge in other college-like activities. I soon began to love it and became the music director. It was great, but hard work for sure.

Techniques like slip-cueing is no longer a major issue, what with the digital age and all, as mostly everything is prep-programmed, so the radio-personality just sits there and talks. But it was a gas.

I once asked a rather swell-known radio personality how many songs he could personally add to the pre-programmed list during his shift … and he said 2.

Strange days indeed!

The son of famed actor Alan Ladd, as a movie executive he was responsible for such movies as Blade Runner; Stars Wars; Braveheart; Alien; The Omen; All That Jazz; Norma Rae; Chariots of Fire, Thelma & Louise and Young Frankenstein. What a resume; what a talent. RIP Alan …

It might be This Is Us’ final season, but the episodes so far this season have just been stellar. Tuesday’s Our Little Island Girl was just sensational. Kevin returned to The Manny (a re-boot) and Beth prepared her dancers for a final competition. Beth (Susan Kelechi-Watson) co-wrote the script and just knocked it out of the park. There was also a perky cameo from Goran Visnjic (from ER) and he was sensational too. I remember when this show was the critics delight and they couldn’t stop writing about it; it’s a shame it’s getting somewhat short shrift now as Season 6 just might be the best one yet … The Daily Mail from the UK had an an article about the grueling audition process for the Madonna-movie to play Madonna. And though they somewhat glossed over it, they did report that screenwriter Diablo Cody has indeed departed the project as first predicted here.

Auditioning in front of the Material Girl? I can only imagine how grueling that could be. Take a read: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10571081/Madonna-biopic-auditions-involve-11-hour-choreography-sessions.html … I just watched from 2004, Jennifer Hudson’s first spot on American Idol, with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson – Hudson formally announced her new talk show to bow in September- and, I wondered during it, whatever happened to Randy Jackson? Seems like he’s disappeared. … Brad Pitt’s new movie Bullet Train dropped its first trailer yesterday and it looks just great. Sort of a Kill Bill–vibe don’t you think? Out this July. Take a peak:



And, sad to report that Tommy James’ wife Lynda passed. Condolences.

