The Glorious Corner

MARY WILSON MEMORIAL — Friday night at LA’s Grammy Museum, there was an official memorial for the late Supreme-Mary Wilson. The Holland Bothers; Marla Gibbs; Mickey Stevenson; Eloise Laws; Claudette Robinson (the first female artist signed to the label); Freda Payne; Christie Brinkley on tape and celebrity-biographer Mark Bego were the guests. A surprise guest was Stevie Wonder who said the first person he met at Motown was Mary.



Bego reports that the crowd was spell-bound by the speeches and the outpouring was quite emotional. He also said the event ran for three hours. Bego, who knew Wilson for 45 years, collaborated on the 2019 title Supreme Glamour, which was a #1 book for several weeks in 2019.



I got to know Wilson through Bego and she was a true-gem. Much-missed for sure. In the elaborate gift bags there was a Mary Wilson-cupcake commemorating the release of the Mary Wilson Motown Anthology on Universal.

Bego also commented that riding down Sunset Blvd in LA, he almost couldn’t recognize it,

with much of the decades-old facade totally gone, sadly, now with filled with condos and office buildings. Very, very sad if you ask me.

DENIS HAMIL NAILS IT — If you’re a die-hard New Yorker, you know all about the Hamil brothers. Pete was an editor several times over the for The Daily New in its heyday and brother Denis a major, major screenwriter. Pete passed in August of 2020 back, but his legend lives on and brother Denis has recently penned several episodes of Law & Order:SUV and they’ve been among the best ever on for the show.

Last Thursday’s episode, titled Video Killed The Radio Star, penned by Hamil, was about an Aled Jones-like radio personality Joe Flynn (brilliantly portrayed by Jake Weber) who had not only a nasty reputation, but apparently offed someone a former partner several years back.

The character Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) pursued it and finally nailed the truth, but the radio character Joe Flynn still defied jail and went onto the do his next radio when he was confronted and ultimately shot by a former friend whose wife he had harassed.

The moment literally came in the closing moments of the episode and was really a surprise as everyone watched on video.

Great acting and a just a sensational script. Bravo!

SHORT TAKES — Congratulations to Scott Shannon, who celebrated his 8th year at WCBS-FM last week. Still one of the best out there and a good and loyal friend. Congratulations Super Shan...Beleaguered PR-miester Ronn Torossion resigned this week from his firm 5WPR. I didn’t know Torossian at all – but the stories I read about him over the years were just horrendous. If you recall, Keith J. Kelly in Crain’s revealed he had bought a news-web site years ago to further his own clients and his firm; including releasing negativereviews on his competition. After denying it for years, he finally reversed his denial. Why? I have not idea but the outcry from other PR-pros was instantaneous. More to come on this for sure … That Markos Papdatos interview on Micky Dolenz in Digital Journal last week went viral and scored an impressive 100,000 hits. Guess there’s a reason Markos has been termed the power journalist … After a somewhat rag-tag beginning to the new season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, episodes 5 and 6 were worthy of all the praise the show has generated. Just exemplary performances from the cast and in Episode 6, which included rather confused cameo from the brilliant Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce. If you ask me. Kirby is one of the shows secret weapons and he’s been really underused this season. Mrs. Maisel found him passed out on a street, brought him home and then he disappeared. Certainly he deserves more that that. He did win an Emmy for his portrayal of Bruce. Odd for sure. There are only 2 shows left for their 8-episode season … AMC’s Killing Eve debut this season was utterly brilliant. Jody Comer is going to be a huge star. No question …

High Times for the China Club’s Danny Fried: check out Richard Johnson’s story on him in The Daily News/SNYDE: https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-richard-johnson-snyde-column-20220305-jrrfm5inmng5fhfuxqqzavvvla-story.html … RIP Elsa Klensch.