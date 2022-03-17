The Glorious Corner

MYERS RETURNS — (Via Deadline) Mike Myers’ six-episode Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate is playing off the number 5 from the title in a big way for its release plans. Since joining Instagram a week ago, Myers had been teasing the first trailer with images prominently featuring the number. This morning, the account posted the teaser at 5:55 a.m. PT, announcing that The Pentaverate will debut 5/5.

The trailer reveals Jeremy Irons as the series’ narrator and provides a glimpse at the cast: Myers, who plays eight (!) roles; Jennifer Saunders, who plays two; along with Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe and Lydia West.

Created by Myers and directed by Tim Kirkby, the series asks, “What if a secret society of five men — aka The Pentaverate — has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” As the series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist (Myers) finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself.

Along with the teaser, Netflix has released details about the characters, including the eight played by Toronto native Myers — up from seven originally announced last year — as well as photos and character posters.

Mike Myers portrays: Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist who is determined to expose the Pentaverate.

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul.

Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch.

Shep Gordon: Former rock ‘n’ roll manager.

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR.

Ken Jeong is Skip Cho: A casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns.

Keegan-Michael Key is Dr. Hobart Clark: A nuclear physicist who was recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster.

Debi Mazar is Patty Davis, the highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate — some would say the brains behind the whole operation.

Richard McCabe is Exalted Pikeman Higgins, Head of the Liechtenstein Guard, the Pentaverate’s security force.

Jennifer Saunders as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik.

The Maester of Dubrovnik: The head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths.

The Saester of Dubrovnik: The Maester’s sister and protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate’s voting apparatus, which is hidden in Dubrovnik.

Lydia West is Reilly Clayton, a young woman working at the Canadian news station with Ken. She goes on the adventure with him to expose the Pentaverate — all while hiding a secret of her own.

It all looks like fun, but reminds me at least. of the whole Austin Powers-series which sort of crashed and burned with each subsequent installment. The first one was classic, but the follow-ups somewhat silly … right?

Myers is one strange bird. I remember years back, at the East Hampton Cinema, he popped out of a van with Steven Spielberg and his family and walked over to where I was and ultimately we started talking. Myers, remained silent through our talk and seemed very, very tense. Odd, right? Spielberg btw was a mensch … couldn’t have been nicer. Here’s the trailer:

SHORT TAKES — Micky Dolenz gets back to live shows Saturday night at the Little River Casino in MichiganHis 7a Records EP (4 more “new” tracks from his terrific Dolenz Sings Nesmith album) is out Friday …

This week NBC’s This Is Us (Guitar Man) was another brilliant episode; with Bread’s “Guitar Man” reverberating throughout the show. To illustrate how great this show –and the actors- were, three of them, Justin Hartley; Milo Ventimiglia and Chris Sullivan are already cast in pilots for next year. Yes, they’re that good. And, boy, was great to hear David Gates’ song from 1972; a stone-cold classic for sure … Julian McMahon’s exit from FBI: Most Wanted was pretty stellar.

Yet Luke Kirby’s role as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel did hit a high point in a somewhat perplexing season during their Carnegie Hall closing scene. Re-creating Bruce’s seminal show there, in 1961, Kirby absolutely nailed it. Just an awesome performance. Emmy-nomination for sure …

Checking some older columns, we came across Sergio Kardenas? Whatever happened to him? What we heard was just stellar. We checked with his manager, who is no longer repping him and heard it was business problems on Kardenas’ end. Sad … Don’t know if we properly referenced it, but when Bosch returns, it’ll be on IMDB TV. I had never even heard of it, but am pleased to report, it showed up on my TV last night … Ex-CNN-er Chris Cuomo has filed a $125 million dollar suit against the cable-net and is aimed squarely at Jeff Zucker; who just left the network. I predict the station will reach a settlement and move on. Even half of that is still a steal of a deal for Cuomo, who I predict will wind up on MSNBC once the dust settles …

We referenced the UK’s Mike Read last column – and we’ll have more about him shortly. He’s been a broadcaster since 1976, best known for his stint on the BBC and host for the legendary show Top of the Pops. A major-legend for sure. Stay tuned … HAPPY BDAY DONNA DOLENZ!

