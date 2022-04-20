The Glorious Corner

THE CANDY MAN — (Via Deadline) The Candy Man is coming to Hulu. The streamer has ordered eight episodes of a limited series about Sammy Davis, Jr. from Lee Daniels and 20th Television. It’s based on the Wil Haygood book In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis, Jr.

Multi-hyphenate performer Elijah Kelley will portray the title role in the untitled series, having starred in NBC’s The Wiz Live! and New Line’s Hairspray. He previously collaborated with Daniels on Lee Daniels’ The Butler and Fox’s Star.

Here’s the official logline: Sammy Davis, Jr. rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950’s and ’60s (and the only Black member of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack). At the same time, he spent most of his career surrounded by controversy and ridicule–over his affairs with white film stars, his 1960 marriage to Swedish actress May Britt, his conversion to Judaism, his closeness to the Kennedys (and later Richard Nixon), and his problems with alcohol and drugs.

Daniels also will direct the first two episodes. Kelley also will produce and collaborate on some of the show’s original music.





Sammy Davis, Jr. is one of the greatest entertainers ever … but I wonder if all these years later will his story even be appreciated or understood. Comparisons with many of today’s top-flight entertainers might make the most sense.

The pitfalls for an entertainer remain the same then as now.

Davis is definitely old-school … the Rat Pack days and all. It was a great story and still is. PR-pasha David Salidor, whose father was in the car ahead of when Davis’ car-crashed (in 1954) where he suffered an eye loss, said, “I remember the chain of events very well; he was a massive star then and in many ways still is. An entertainer of tremendous scope … from the movies (1968’s Salt and Pepper was a big favorite) to ‘Candy Man’ to his Rat Pack-work. Daniels is a great filmmaker and the results should be terrific. A movie on Davis is long, long overdue.”

GRACE AND FRANKIE GOODBYE — (Via Deadline) “It was a crazy ride but I’d rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anybody else.”

So says Grace (Jane Fonda), as she and best roomie Frankie (Lily Tomlin) prepare for the end of Grace and Frankie, Netflix’s longest-running original series. By the time it’s all over this season, the comedy from Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris will have made a whopping 94 episodes.

The trailer for the seventh and final season that returns April 29 looks back at the good times, and those memorable moments when Grace dropped the F-bomb to make an important point. For those who haven’t sampled the laugher that also stars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston (and seriously why have you not?), the comedy is about a pair of divorcées (masterfully played by Fonda and Tomlin) whose husbands left them to marry each other.

Grace and Frankie also stars Baron Vaughn (Nwabudike), Ethan Embry (Coyote), Brooklyn Decker (Mallory), June Diane Raphael (Brianna), Peter Cambor (Barry), Lindsey Kraft (Allison), Marsha Mason (Arlene), Tim Bagley (Peter), Peter Gallagher (Nick Skolka) and Christine Woods (Jessica).

In the last of the four episodes of the comedy that dropped in August, Nick was released from prison and placed on house arrest, much to the chagrin of Grace who was hoping he’d stay a few more years behind bars. Nwabudike, meanwhile, was about to get an at-home circumcision by his rabbi, while Sol and Robert’s house got burglarized and Coyote decided to sell off his Sacagawea coin so he could buy a house.

Grace and Frankie first launched on Netflix in 2015.

This was a great, great show and certainly brought back to the forefront Fonda and Tomlin … and, just for the record, Sheen and Waterston were pretty damn great too.

To me, this was the female version of the great and somewhat forgotten about series Men of a Certain Age, created by Ray Romano and Mike Royce that ran on TNT from December 7, 2009 to July 6, 2011. The hour-long program stars Romano, Andre Braugher, and Scott Bakula as three best friends in their late forties dealing with the realities of being middle aged. It won a Peabody Award in 2010. On July 15, 2011, TNT cancelled the series after two seasons spanning 22 episodes. And, after the success of Grace and Frankie, I’m sure TNT rued the day they canceled it.

Here’s the final trailer for Grace and Frankie:

SHORT TAKES — Micky Dolenz with Rascal-Felix Cavaliere start their tour this weekend at the American Music Theater in Lancaster, PA. Dolenz spoke with writer-extraordinaire Mike Geenblatt for his newly-launched Jersey Sound (thejerseysound.com/home-old) and Goldmine; and 7a’s Glenn Gretlund reports that Dolenz’s “Some Of Shelly’s Blues” is now #12 on Mike Read’s Heritage Chart in the U.K. … Killer Diller Strikes Again: Martha Stewart Living magazine ends its 32-year run in print. The title is the seventh Dotdash/Meredith magazine this year to be shifted to an online-only format. Dot-Dash Media is owned by Barry Diller’s IAC … In yet another example of why today’s music will never last: The guitar tones of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” are pretty unmistakable, even if given a little different arrangement. So there’s a breath of recognition that hovers over the brand new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder before the popular GN’R song fully blasts into the track you know and love. The movie is out in July. Here’s the trailer:

The much feared-record mogul Morris Levy vs. John Lennon? Read all about it from The Guardian. I know it’s all true: Beatle v mobster: the day John Lennon put paid to a shady record label boss | John Lennon | The Guardian

.. Started watching Tokyo Vice; based on the 2009 memoir by Jake Adelstein of his years working in Tokyo as the first non-Japanese reporter working for one of Japan’s largest newspapers. It stars a terrific Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanable. Miami Vice-voice Michael Mann is an executive producer and directed the stellar first episode. One wag dubbed the show terrific in exposing the neon-underbelly of the Japanese Yakusa. Wow .. I am in … I started watching Matt Reeves’ 3-hour plus The Batman and an just loving it(on HBO Max). Batman is portrayed -as he was in the early comics- as the world’s greatest detective. This is a Batman-movie unlike any other. Reeves has a master’s touch. Just stunning. I’ll finish this weekend for sure …

And, from Jazzheads-prexy Randy Klein: Percussionist, composer, educator, and multi-Grammy Award nominee Bobby Sanabria has been a staple of the Latin jazz community for over 30 years. A recipient of countless awards and grants, Sanabria has played with such legends as Dizzy Gillespie, Tito Puente, and Mario Bauza, and he has been featured on numerous film soundtracks. Straight off their critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated and Jazz Journalists Association Record of the Year Award for West Side Story Reimagined, recorded at Dizzy’s. Acclaimed drummer Bobby Sanabria returns with his visionary 21 piece Multiverse Big Band to again bring down the house. For this engagement at Dizzy’s, he will feature three of the finest singers in contemporary music: 10-time Grammy winner from the Manhattan Transfer Janis Siegel, blues and jazz powerhouse Antoinette Montague, and Latin jazz vocalist Jennifer Jade Ledesna-on June 17-19.

