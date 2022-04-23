The Glorious Corner

KING FOR A DAY — (Via Deadline) A new play by Anna Deavere Smith about tennis icon Billie Jean King is in development, with Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) set to direct. A reading in August is planned as part of the New York Stage and Film 2022 Summer Season.

Love All is described as the story of “the rise of sports icon and trailblazer for equality Billie Jean King against a backdrop of the social upheaval and countercultural revolutions of the 1960’s. A tale of tough competition on the court and gritty teamwork in the world, it asks what it takes to be a champion and what more it takes to change the course of history.”

“As a fan of the theatre,” King said in a statement, “being part of a project like Love All is an honor and honestly a surreal experience and being able to work with brilliant minds like Anna Deavere Smith, Marc Bruni and [producer] Harriet Leve make this project even more special. Our hope is to tell a story that is authentic, inspiring and entertaining and one that speaks to people from all walks of life.”

Casting, the creative team and further details about the New York Stage and Film reading will be announced at a later date. Love All is produced by Harriet Newman Leve and Stephanie Sandberg.

Smith’s plays include Fires in the Mirror and Twilight Los Angeles. As an actress her credits include Inventing Anna, The West Wing, Billy Crystal’s new movie Here Today and many others. Bruni, in addition to Beautiful, directed the recent Off Broadway production of Trevor the Musical, among other credits. Leve’s producing credits include Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations; An American in Paris; Beautiful and Hedwig and the Angry lnch, among others. Sandberg is a Partner at Accordant Advisors, which advises organizations – particularly those in the performing arts – on diversity, equity and inclusion.

King is one of a kind; a trailblazer for sure. This should be sensational.

WHEREFORE ART THOU SHAKESPEARE — Whatever happened to the new Project Grand Slam album release, The Shakespeare Concert? It was supposed to have come out the last week in March and we’ve heard nary a word about it since. Too bad as the ensemble, led by bassist Robert Miller was a stone-cold delight. Their first few albums were just magnificent and their 2018 release Trippin’ was a #1 album in Billboard. Miller’s current PR-person (and, lord, he’s supposedly had almost a dozen including Dawn Kamerling’s prestigious Press House) in Canada, never got back to us.

We’ve been with the band through thick and thin, including shows at City Winery; Iridium; Garcia’s; the Kirby Arts Center and My Father’s Place and have always found them a stellar and innovative outfit for sure.

Their last few releases were released via Miller’s own Cakewalk Records and Miller is to be congratulated for sure … a former lawyer (he apparently worked for and against Trump) he’s followed his dream for sure.

PR-man David Salidor, who first introduced us to the band years ago at Rockwood Music Hall, said of Miller: “He’s a terrifically determined personality, no question. We shared many of the same musical influences like Weather Report and Chick Corea and he ran his own record company years back, but in my opinion he always needed a better team around him. The business has changed so much in the last few years; it really does takes a village-now more than ever.”

Their first few albums were distributed on a SONY-label and really were exemplary. Hope they re-bound soon for sure. We’re rooting for them.

SHORT TAKES — We’re big fans of the show FBI with Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, but his week’s episode ended with Pergym’s character, Maggie Bell, suffering a sarin-gas attack. She’ll be back of course, she’s really on a maternity leave, but her replacement for the shows left this season is Shantel VanSanten (For All Mankind) as Nina Chase who appeared in an episode a few weeks ago as a former-gf of agent Stuart Scola. They apparently had an encounter which Scola failed to properly follow-up and essentially ghosted her. The episode ended with Scola almost begging for dinner and she uttered the never-to-be-forgotten line “steak … no fish.“Ouch …

Announced today, George Michael’s Freedom Uncut docu is coming out. Started before the singer’s passing, he is even credited as co-director. Michael had both an amazing and sad life, but his music today is as popular as ever. Count me in for this one …

Jazzheads prexy Randy Klein reports that he’ll be recording Bobby Sanabria’s upcoming concert stand at Dizzy’s in June for eventual release later this year. Performing with Bobby will be Janis Siegel from the much-loved and much-missed Manhattan Transfer … China Club co-founder Danny Fried guests on Zach Martin’s Big Fat American podcast Monday … CNN+, their much-touted streaming service is over and will officially shut down on April 30. This was Jeff Zuker’s baby before he abruptly departed the cable-net. New CNN-prexy Chris Licht takes over in May. Geeze, this ends a run even shorter than Jeffrey Katzenberg’s much-hyped Quibi. Remember them? Exactly …

And Happy Bday Seymour Stein (80) and RIP Mad Men’s Robert Morse. Morse was just superb in Mad Men but was even better in 1967’s How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying as J. Pierrpont Finch. Marvelous work!



