The Glorious Corner

WILDE TIMES — (Via Roger Friedman/SHOWBIZ 411) Slap! A figurative slap in the face for actress-director Olivia Wilde.

It’s the second biggest Hollywood slap of the Month.

Deadline and other onlookers report that while Wilde was presenting the trailer for her new movie on stage at Cinema Con in Las Vegas, a process server walked down the aisle and served her with papers. Wilde reportedly accepted them, saying, “Is this for me?”

The papers were from ex-lover and baby daddy Jason Sudeikis, Emmy winning star of “Ted Lasso.” They are thought to be custody papers.

Wilde and Sudeikis, who have two kids, a boy and a girl, split last year. She started dating much younger pop star Harry Styles, who reportedly moved into her house. Styles stars in Wilde’s next directed film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” with Florence Pugh.

This is good stuff, right? Was there no other way to serve Wilde but in public and during her presentation? We thought Ted Lasso was the ultimate good guy. But maybe he had enough of Styles hanging out in Olivia’s House. Styles’ new album is called “Harry’s House,” you know.

What are the issues? Who knows? But “Ted Lasso” films in London. Maybe Sudeikis wants the kids with him in Blimey.

Wilde’s real last name is Cockburn, pronounced Coh-burn. Her parents are well known writers Alexander and Leslie Cockburn. Olivia was raised in tony Georgetown, Washington DC. She took the last name from Oscar Wilde.

Frankly the whole thing is pretty Wild!

Honestly, I can’t believe that Sudeikis would have approved of such a plan – mostly because of the negative-fall out for him, but you never know. It has, certainly, gotten a lot of ink so far. Kids, that’s why they call it Hollyweird!

RON’S 85 — (Via Relix) On May 10, 2022 8PM at Carnegie Hall, the life and music of Ron Carter — the iconic GRAMMY-winning double bassist who is among jazz music’s most prolific and celebrated band leaders and sidemen — will be fêted at a one-night-only 85th birthday celebration filled with music and memories at Carnegie Hall.

Three Ron Carter-led groups will perform. His Trio, Quartet, and Octet will explore material from his illustrious six decade career.

Fellow bassist Stanley Clarke states: “Ron Carter to me is the most important bass player of the last fifty years. He defined the role.”

NBC anchor Lester Holt will serve as emcee, with speaking appearances from fellow artists Stanley Clarke and Buster Williams.

NPR calls Ron Carter “one of the most influential and widely recorded bassists in jazz history,” The New York Times adds “Playing with Mr. Carter can be a fearsome experience. Legendary for his professionalism and his rigorousness, he challenges musicians to stretch and improvise, not just piece together rehearsed ideas and phrases.”

Phenomenal bassist who has inspired them all. Happy 85 Mr. Carter.

SHORT TAKES — Sean Harkness played with the Daniel Glass Trio last night at Birdland and joins his aggregation, The Unusual Suspects, at Chelsea Table & Stage on June 18

Classic of the week: Bob Dylan’s 1975 “Hurricane” with just a brilliant violin played by the stunning Scarlet Rivera. Take a listen:

Mission: Impossible 7 has an official title and it is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Tom Cruise made the reveal of the next Mission: Impossible title during Paramount Pictures’ panel at CinemaCon 2022 – even though the movie star didn’t attend the trade show in person this year. Fans have known for some time that a two-part finale to Cruise’s Mission: Impossible saga was on the way, both of which are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has locked into the franchise after helming Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout … GUESS WHO DON’T SUE: What NYC-publicist dragged their feet on sending out photos for a recent client’s event? Guess they didn’t realize that timing is everything. Too late now for sure and did that photographer get paid? … Jazzheads prexy Randy Klein in with artist Ray Blue at East Sound Sound where he is producing his new release. #People. Stay tuned … Great shot of Micky Dolenz (by Tom Honan) from the Keswick Theater last weekend; next show is May 12 at the Count Basic Center in Red Bank, NJ … And Happy Bday Tina Malave and Mike Eisenstadt!

