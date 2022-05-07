The Glorious Corner

RRHOF’S GOOD GROOVE —When the final inductees for this year’s RRHOF were announced earlier this week, something happened that’s really never occurred before: Everyone was happy.





Up till now, the nominations had always resulted in a dialogue unlike any other. How come this one didn’t get it, or why didn’t this one get on. Crazy. As an observer since the Hall started, I have to offer my opinion: I think with all due respect, the ones who started the whole process, like Ahmet Ertegun and Jann Wenner had very unbreakable opinions and if they didn’t particularly care for an act … they didn’t make the cut.

The new regime there, iHeart’s John Sykes and all, made all the difference. Sykes, a brilliant raconteur (and Newhouse grad) helped start MTV and is very much on the beat, so to speak. He’s terrifically talented and know this business like the back of his hand. Face it, he’s turned the whole perception of the Hall around.

Dolly Parton, Eminem … good names for sure. Personally, I’;m truly happy for Pat Benatar, Duran Duran and Carly Simon … all long-ignored for the Hall.

You know, in the TV business ratings are everything and in the RRHOF wheelhouse, getting everyone onboard and happy and making sure their HBO program stays intact is everything. Sykes has done it.

FRANK LANGELLA —Several weeks back, esteemed actor Frank Langella was essentially fired from a new Netflix production – and he was canceled. This week, he posted a letter in Deadline. Take a look: Several weeks back, esteemed actor Frank Langella was essentially fired from a new Netflix production – and he was canceled. This week, he posted a letter in Deadline. Take a look: https://deadline.com/2022/05/frank-langela-refutes-allegations-of-unacceptable-behavior-fired-by-netflix-1235017544/

I wasn’t there, so there’s no way I know what was, or wasn’t actually done, but here’s an interesting post from a Deadline reader:

Here’s a question…

What are the credentials of the intimacy coordinator?

Who gives them the right to tell an actor how to act?

The female actress should have at least listened to

Mr. Langella’s suggestion and then voiced if she was or wasn’t

Comfortable.. these ‘victims’ are actresses?? Do they care about

Suing more than they do about their craft?

What happened to respect? Mr. Langella was hired as the lead on this show. Shouldn’t he have been treated better?

To me, he should have been treated better, but it’s a whole new world out there – as there are now intimacy coordinators! I’m quite sure he performed what he felt was needed, but was it misinterpreted? Definitely.



Stay tuned for more on this.

SHORT TAKES — Here’s Jazzheads’ Randy Klein in the studio (East Side Sound) with saxophonist Ray Blue working on his new album #People …

Watched the movie Heat the other night. What an amazing movie, written and directed by auteur Michael Mann with Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Artfully directed, the performances Mann gets from his two stars, as well as by Val Kilmer, Ashley Judd, Ted Levine, and Tom Sizemore are just sensational. Evocative and poetic, its just a work of art all around … Don’t know what to say about the Dave Chapelle incident other there’s certainly more incidents like this to follow. Howie Mandel predicted the end of the comedy as we know it. Somewhat harsh I’d offer, but he’s on the right track. People, stars or not, who think they can go and slap or tackle someone if they don’t like it, are batshit crazy … It was announced Thursday the next round of guests for David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction: Will Smith. A BIG get for sure. Knowing Dave, it won’t be an easy interview for Smith and deservedly so … The music industry’s MIDEM, suddenly shuttered earlier this year, will return next year. Its actually a great event, though $30.00 (US) for a hamburger seems a tad exorbitant. Rejoice! … CBS’ The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah was just renewed for 2 seasons. Congrats . I was a fan of the original, but this version is very compelling. Despite the exit of Chris Noth, the show has remained strong. But, I bet Noth will return soon …

Whatever happened to Joanna Bonaro’s brilliant series Good ‘n Screwed? With Soprano-Robert Funaro in a lead -and in a romantic mode no less- it was a stone-cold smash. I guess its time has come and gone, but it was sensational …

And with the Kentucky Derby (their 148th!) running this weekend, here’s a shot of the late-Mary Wilson and celebrity-scribe Mark Bego at the 2015-Derby.



