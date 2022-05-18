The Glorious Corner

SADDLE UP — (Via Deadline) Back in the saddle again for the Duttons: Production on season five of Yellowstone has resumed in Montana.

The cast and crew of the Taylor Sheridan drama should be sharing a whole lot of yee haws this summer. The drama averaged 11 million viewers in its fourth season and earned first-ever SAG and PGA nominations.

For those who have missed the action on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and his family that’s fighting like hell to maintain it. The cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly were recently upped to series regulars.

Yellowstone was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Sheridan, Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

The show was the first bona fide hit for the fledgling Paramount Network-which I’m still somewhat confused by. Is it Paramount Network or Paramount +? Whatever, it re-affirmed the fact that star Kevin Costner (who’ve I always liked) still has it.

It’s a pretty compelling show too, though there are major callbacks to both Dallas and Dynasty – the original.

As go to press, the Paramount + machine has just greenlighted a prequel (1932) … to their sequel (1883).. with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren! Gawd! You can’t make this stuff up.

17 IN 48 — That’s how many TV shows were canceled and how long it took. truth be told, I am of the age when I remember a proper TV show had 22 episodes, Nowadays, if a show gets 8, you’re lucky.

We’ve editorialized on a few of our favorites, but one that definitely stands out is CBS’ Bull – now in its sixth season and permanently canceled. There were numerous complaints about the production of this show, ultimately resulting in a multi-million dollar payout to a star.

Bull starred NCIS‘ Michael Weatherly and I have to say his performance was just sensational throughout.

When the nasty allegations reared their head, producer Steven Spielberg bailed and the new show-runner brought in, Moonlighting’s Glen Gordon Caron, had his own issues and was dismissed. Another headline star of the show, Freddy Rodriguez, was also asked to leave. Yeah, it’s been a rollarcoaster, but this week’s episode, The Envelope Please, with guest star Peter Reigert, was just sensationally scripted and acted. Its a shame that it will go virtually unnoticed. Pundits are predicting Bull’s firm in the show (TAC) will shut down as the show ends. For me: It was a terrific premise. I’ll be sad to see it go.

Were the allegations even remotely true? Probably and sadly so. But, this was a pretty superior show. Sad all around.

As we go to press: One of the biggest surprises in the so-called Upfronts in TV is that NBC’s The Blacklist has been benched till mid-season and this is their 10th season. That and the fact that LaBrea is back. Sure, this show is like a user-friendly Debris -which I loved- but its got a cheesy-filling that’s hard to resist. Much like Manifest. Funny, all these shows are/were onNBC.

SHORT TAKES — Don’t forget guitarist extraordinaire Sean Harkness at the new ChelseaTable + Stage on Saturday, June 18 …

I had occasion this past weekend to catch BAM’s Cyrano De Bergerac from the Jamie Lloyd Company. From a very tedious production, the play ultimately wanted to be another Hamilton, but fell way short. On a very stark stage, led by the terrific Michelle Austin and Adam Best, they did its best to lift a somewhat confused production. Dipping its toes firmly into the rap-arena, it was valiant try, but ultimately no prize. Also I might add, the security at BAM was a bit much. I was told three times by two different people to show not only max VAX information, but my license. Sure, security is a big concern these days and I certainty welcome it, but at least do it in a mindful way … I didn’t watch the Billboard awards show Sunday night, but just saw a package of the clips. It looked like all the other awards shows. Truth is, there are only a handful of the nominated acts that can appear live. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars) is one and Ed Sheeran is the other. The hit records of today are literally manufactured in the studio; they can’t be performed live …

SIGHTING: Singer/songwriter Jann Klose (“Sugar My”) at The Patchogue Theater last Saturday night watching Micky Dolenz … Chris Rock is being tipped at the host of Oscars 2023. Crazy? Dunno as it would definitely bring ratings. No Will or Jada, but ratings for sure. Count me in …

Dave Mason’s long-awaited biography Only You Know & I Know (BMG Books) hits the shelf’s next month. Written with Chris Epting, who made mistake after mistake interviewing Mason on several radio podcasts, I’m curious to see what’s in there. I know numerous Mason-stories which just can’t be re-told, but I’m quite sure what can be told is most revealing. We’ve called BMG Books several times, but they’ve gone unanswered. What a way to run a company! …

Here’s the trailer for the new Jeff Brdiges series The Old Man on FX: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDu1Q9r6HDo It looks positively stellar. Premieres in June. Can’t wait for this one … Deep-discount store Century 21 is re-opening after they closed during the pandemic. And, in many of the same locations. Buried deep inside a press release are the reasons why they closed and are now re-opening. I read it twice and something seemed a tad off. Dollars to doughnuts, it’s some side-hustle for sure. But I shopped there and will again … And just reported: Eric Clapton has been diagnosed with Covid sending his tour for the rest of the year into a shut down. Get well Eric … Is People Magazine’s 48-year reign at the top of magazine heap ending? Rumors abound today … HAPPY BDAY Jerry Milani and Mark Berry!

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Keith Sherman; Chris Boneau; Frank Dilella; Pete Sanders; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Michael Riedel; Frank Schmidt; Jerry Lembo; Frank Murray; Michael Musto; Radcliffe Joe; Ken Dashow; Lee Jeske; Roman Kozak; Marty Ostrow; Bobby Hart; and, BELLA!