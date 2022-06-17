The Glorious Corner

LET’S GET PHYSICAL — It was while watching the second episode (Don’t You Ever Stop) of Physical’s Second season, on Apple +, that I realized that this show has some of the best writing around -and Bryne is a smash- since the first season of The Morning Show. Smart, incisive, cutting … Physical has it all right now. Even Hacks, which I out-and-out loved -and still do- whose second season was a bit of a let-down, can’t match the quality of this show.

Bryne’s a 1980’s housewife (Sheila Rubin) from San Diego who literally stumbles into the fitness craze – creates a tape and now is out selling it at everything from a local state fair to some rather inept TV commercials. Her husband., Danny, is a wild card who will go on a protest about almost anything. He fancies himself an environmentalist and I guess he is … but with a taste for the ladies.

Bryne’s interior-dialogue scenes are a hoot – she’s tired of her marriage and wants out and she has an eating disorder to boot. Created and written by Annie Weisman, she’s got a hair-trigger touch on what’s going on all around her. And her choices of music are just sensational. That Kate Bush song wouldn’t be right for this show, but other music from the same era is stone-cold perfect. So far, there’s been Yaz; The Dazz Band; Sheila E and Toto.

This is one of those shows you’ve got to stay with or you’ll get left behind. Bryne’s a star and this could well be the best-thing she’s done. Funny, irreverent, true and telling, its a stone-cold smash.

WHAT ABOUT BARB — We just finished watching Season 4, Part 1 of Netflix’s Stranger Things and absolutely have to applaud everything about it. These initial super-sized episodes had a lot of intel to disclose -sometimes at a dizzying rate- but overall, just masterfully executed.

The whole Kate Bush-situation notwithstanding; each show had just exemplary writing and acting – most notably David Harbour who has knocked around for years, but in this role has found his touchstone. He gives two monologues in Part 1 that are well worth the price of admission. Just astonishing.

In the final episode in Part 1 we finally find out what the heck happened happen to Barb – seemingly disappeared from season 1 from way back in 2016. For am more detailed breakdown, check this out: https://www.themarysue.com/what-happened-to-barb-in-stranger-things/

The Duffer Brothers phenomena remains just that … a phenomena. Just brilliant! Bravo!

BLACK HEALTH MATTERS — In honor and recognition of Juneteenth this coming weekend (June 19), Square One publishing wants to applaud their author Richard W. Walker, Jr., MD and his book Black Health Matters: The Vital Facts You Must Know to Protect Your Health and That of Your Loved Ones. This Library Journal, said the book “is well supported, clearly presented, and helpful. Walker’s inclusion of historical context for Black health issues is key.”

Now based in Texas, Dr. Walker grew up in the Spanish Harlem section of New York City. He received his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and completed his residency at the University of Michigan. Much of his life as a physician has been devoted to helping his fellow Black Americans understand the many health problems especially common to the community—and how to avoid or better manage those conditions. Dr. Walker has already begun to share his experience and expertise with a variety of programs nationwide, and this will only continue as things move forward.

On this year’s 156th Juneteenth anniversary, it is also important to point out that Black Health Matters also presents several informative insets and historical timelines—all of which illustrate the harrowing health and healthcare journey of African Americans from slavery times to current day. As an independent health book publisher, Square One wants to help ensure that as many as possible are made aware of this troubling past history as present and future history continues to be shaped.



SHORT TAKES — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Sean Harkness and his Unusual Suspects show this Saturday at NY’s Chelsea Table & Stage has been postponed. Stay tuned for new dates later this summer

Has Chris Gilman returned to the Palm in East Hampton?

Bobby Sanabria and his Multiverse Big Band begins a run at Dizzy’s in NYC (6-17-19). Jazzheads-prexy Randy Klein will be on-hand for the opening night performance … SIGHTING: President Obama in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen Wednesday …

We just got the lavishly produced- Chris Blackwell book (The Islander) and a quick scan revealed tons of intel on everyone from Grace Jones to U2. Because we knew them well we looked for tales on producer/DJ Mark Kamins; Herb Corsack and Alex Masucci from Mango Records; Murray Elias and Judy Cacase. Nada. Too bad as these were the worker-bees that made it all happen for the much lauded label. We did see some intel on art-man Tony Wright; singer Robert Palmer; the much-missed Cristina Monet and August Darnell aka Kid Creole. We’ll read it this weekend. Blackwell’s a visionary – no question … And, yesterday ABC News interviewed one of the Depp/Heard jurors and they said that the jury for the most part did NOT use social media at all and just didn’t believe Heard. And, they felt that Depp’s lawyers were more on-point than Heard’s. My lawyer tells me that the jury’s verdict is usually correct. Go figure!

NAMES IN THE NEWS –- Jill Siegal; Anthony Scaduto; Paul Morley; David Keeps; Melissa Davis; Tony Wright; Mark Kamins; Nancy Erman; Marjorie Schwartz; Debbie Lansing; Melissa Davis; Mark Kamins; Andy Greene; Ken Dashow; Peter Shendell; Victor Kastel; and, CHIP!