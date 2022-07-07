The Glorious Corner

DUFFER SENSE— We watched the final episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things –at a record-breaking 2 hours and 20 minutes- and were definitely dazzled beyond words. The world the Duffers have created is simply astonishing. From the characters, to the stories, to the bold acting from Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder; Matthew Modine and just a splendid David Harbour, it’s a thrill to watch.

Other pundits have called the long-episode simply too gargantuan and perhaps they’re right, but by my count, there wasn’t a scene I would have edited out.

Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner seems to have finally been dispatched, but one never knows. His final act was to free Eleven (Brown) from captivity. Misunderstood? Perhaps … but from the intel we find, it seems that Brenner brought this all upon himself.

Millie Bobby Brown, no longer the waif she was in past seasons, summoned all her power and the scene in the episode “Papa” when she brought down a helicopter was just tremendous.

The Duffers in past seasons developed this play where the screen would turn completely black and you’d see Eleven walking on water simulating a mind-bending experience. Sure, it may sound a bit cheesy, but it worked perfectly; eliciting just then right tension and awe. That was brought back in this finale and again, it worked perfectly.

Harbour’s character Hopper, was finally reunited with Ryder and they shared a passionate moment; apparently totally unwritten in the script, but much needed. They returned from Russia in fine style. And, amazingly Harbour lost 80 pounds to essay his stay in a Russian gulag.

Paul Reiser’s character of Owen was nowhere to be found and I hope he re-appears in Season 5, the final one, as his was a terrific character. This episode’s final scene has the entire cast, finally re-united, staring at the incoming thunder , lightning and blistering red-skies – truly setting up Season 5. Foreboding for certain.

Attention must again be given to the character of Maxine, essayed by Sadie Sink. Just a tremendous role and she could be the hands-down star of Season 4. As the episode ended, she lay in a hospital in awful shape, but with Eleven by her side. I predict her resurrection will be an integral part of Season 5.



And, yes, there is another magical music moment, Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” gets a big play. 36 years after its release.

Just an astounding show from top to bottom. Kudos.

As you can imagine every writer worth his salt had thoughts on this episode and I thought one of the best was one from Decider. Check it out: https://decider.com/2022/07/02/stranger-things-4-chapter-9-recap/

SHORT TAKES — We’ve often good-naturally bashed The Lefsetz’s Letter Bob Lefsetz for his voluminous columns about what he considers near-and dear, but I glanced at his most recent missive and noticed the name Harry Chapin … a big favorite. And, an interesting observation: So I was driving down Sunset listening to Lou Simon’s program on Volume 106. I remember exactly where I was, at the Burlingame intersection, where the light is so short but it’s too often red. And a guy called in to talk about Harry Chapin’s “W.O.L.D.” And he keeps remarking how he only got it decades later, what the song was about. And I’m chuckling on the inside, feeling ever so superior, until this dude continues and says that the call letters stand for OLD! I never caught that, you can learn something every day, at least I can. And I can’t get over “W.O.L.D.,” I keep telling people about it. A song I heard incessantly on the radio I just didn’t fully understand …

We hear that Eppy’s new outpost, The Metropolitan (3 Pratt Avenue, in Glen Cove) is a smash. He should book Romeo Delight! … Micky Dolenz’s spot on Good Morning Britain got postponed to Thursday due to the government chaos. I don’t know if you’ve been following what’s going on there, but resignations everywhere …

We’re two episodes into Season 4 of HBO’s Westworld and they’ve been just great.

We also seem to finally have a handle on what’s going on – the old replicant-replacement story done via mind-flies. Got that? Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have created a world that’s definitely engaging … With the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Beauty & The Beast coming up – is that very hard to believe?- ABC is looking into making in their next live-action presentation. It is scheduled to be done on December 13. Amazing … From Mike Jensen re Carlos Santana: Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight. “The show for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation” …

And happy BDay to Robbie Robertson, who’s 2019 release Sinematic is still a music fave. What a brilliant album!

