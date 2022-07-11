The Glorious Corner

THANK YOU MR. JOHNSON — Micky Dolenz, in the U.K. for the just completed London and Film Comic Conwas set to be on the Good Morning Britain show Tuesday, but was postponed at the last minute due to the rumblings-and-resignations in the government there. Rescheduled for Thursday, he was on amazingly moments before PM Boris Johnson officially resigned. So, thank you Mr. Johnson. Here’s the clip:
In addition to the comic-con and TV-appearance, Dolenz also meet with Glenn Gretlund of 7a Records (at Bocconi), where they discussed the recently released re-issue of the classic Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart (1986) album set, as well as the “lost” Dolenz solo album Demoiselle – which features the just released single “My Heart Is Failing Me” b/w “Piston Power” which according our man-in-the-UK Mike Read, is about to chart of the Heritage Chart.
CAAN MEMORIES — What can you say about the passing this past week of actor Jimmy Caan. Sure TheGodfather comes to mind, but also his terrific roles in Thief; Elf; The Gambler; Rollerball; Alien Nation; Misery and so many more. He was a tough guy for sure, but as he demonstrated in the TV-movie Brian’s Song; he was just so heartfelt and passionate.
30 YEARS ON — Hard to believe but this week Elton John’s The One album turns 30. This was Elton’s 23rd album and the first after a lengthy rehab. Per Wikipedia: The One is the twenty-third studio album by British recording artist Elton John, released on 22 June 1992. It was recorded at Studio Guillame Tell in Paris, produced by Chris Thomas.The One spent three consecutive weeks at No. 2 without reaching No. 1 in the UK, being kept off the top spot by the Lionel Richie compilation Back to Front. However, it was John’s biggest-selling album in the US since 1975, and was certified 2× platinum in that country by the RIAA.
I visited this weekend in Dobbs Ferry what I believe to be the best-ever sushi restaurant, Sushi Mike’s (https://www.sushimikes.com/Default.aspx). Mike’s has not only the best selection I’ve ever seen, but the fish tastes like it was caught yesterday. Totally sumptuous. This was my fourth visit and the food tastes better each time. Uncanny. I cannot recommend it enough … And, Happy Bday Meryl Poster … RIP Larry Storch (F Troop); Lenny Van Dohlen (Twin Peaks) , Tony Sirico (Sopranos) and 24 President Gregory Itzin.
