The Glorious Corner

THANK YOU MR. JOHNSON — Micky Dolenz, in the U.K. for the just completed London and Film Comic Conwas set to be on the Good Morning Britain show Tuesday, but was postponed at the last minute due to the rumblings-and-resignations in the government there. Rescheduled for Thursday, he was on amazingly moments before PM Boris Johnson officially resigned. So, thank you Mr. Johnson. Here’s the clip:

In addition to the comic-con and TV-appearance, Dolenz also meet with Glenn Gretlund of 7a Records (at Bocconi), where they discussed the recently released re-issue of the classic Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart (1986) album set, as well as the “lost” Dolenz solo album Demoiselle – which features the just released single “My Heart Is Failing Me” b/w “Piston Power” which according our man-in-the-UK Mike Read, is about to chart of the Heritage Chart.

Also on Saturday, a feature article appeared on Dolenz in the Daily Mirror by Peter Robertson. Take a read here: https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/monkees-micky-dolenz-facing-mortality-27435941

With new U.S. shows to be announced this week, Dolenz arrives back home in LA this week.

CAAN MEMORIES — What can you say about the passing this past week of actor Jimmy Caan. Sure TheGodfather comes to mind, but also his terrific roles in Thief; Elf; The Gambler; Rollerball; Alien Nation; Misery and so many more. He was a tough guy for sure, but as he demonstrated in the TV-movie Brian’s Song; he was just so heartfelt and passionate.

His was a riveting presence in everything he did. Thief is a personal favorite, directed by Michael Mann, it totally foreshadowed what was about to come with Mann’s epic Miami Vice series and the movie Heat. A classic in my book.

He’ll be missed for sure but his tremendous work will live on.

30 YEARS ON — Hard to believe but this week Elton John’s The One album turns 30. This was Elton’s 23rd album and the first after a lengthy rehab. Per Wikipedia: The One is the twenty-third studio album by British recording artist Elton John, released on 22 June 1992. It was recorded at Studio Guillame Tell in Paris, produced by Chris Thomas.The One spent three consecutive weeks at No. 2 without reaching No. 1 in the UK, being kept off the top spot by the Lionel Richie compilation Back to Front. However, it was John’s biggest-selling album in the US since 1975, and was certified 2× platinum in that country by the RIAA.

To me it was simply a tremendous album, starting with the lead-off track “Simple Life” to “Understanding Women.” Eric Clapton-whom he was about to tour with- was featured on the great rock rack “Runaway Train” and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour appeared on the album as well. And John’s old Rocket-mate Kiki Dee appeared as well.

One of John’s strongest for sure.

SHORT TAKES — Our favorite old pirate Dave Mason had shows this weekend in Northwest Ohio and an interesting write up from the News-Herald there: — Our favorite old pirate Dave Mason had shows this weekend in Northwest Ohio and an interesting write up from the News-Herald there: Dave Mason has shows this weekend at Lorain Palace, Kent Stage – News-Herald … Funny that Dave still doesn’t mention “We Just Disagree” was written by the late-Jim Kreuger or that his book (Only You and I Know) is due out in November. Strange for sure … Debbie Gibson will appear at NYC’s 54 Below for two shows in mid-August (21-22) for the 35th Anniversary of her Out Of The Blue album originally released in 1986 …

I visited this weekend in Dobbs Ferry what I believe to be the best-ever sushi restaurant, Sushi Mike’s (https://www.sushimikes.com/Default.aspx). Mike’s has not only the best selection I’ve ever seen, but the fish tastes like it was caught yesterday. Totally sumptuous. This was my fourth visit and the food tastes better each time. Uncanny. I cannot recommend it enough … And, Happy Bday Meryl Poster … RIP Larry Storch (F Troop); Lenny Van Dohlen (Twin Peaks) , Tony Sirico (Sopranos) and 24 President Gregory Itzin.