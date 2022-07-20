The Glorious Corner

BOOKS BOOKS & MORE BOOKS — Who said the paperback rock memoir is dead? Just out are books from Kenny Loggins and the Doobie Brothers; coming shortly are ones from Dave Mason; Stephen Bishop and one on Levon Helm.

Already on the memoir-bestseller book list are ones on David Bowie; Brian Wilson; Leon Russell; Dave Grohl; Hootie and the Blowfish; Stevie Nicks; Chris Blackwell; Patti Smith; Charlie Watts; Creedence Clearwater Revival; Tom Waits; Alice Cooper; Pearl Jam, The Cure; Elvis Presley; Ronnie Spector; Prince; and I kid you not, Sly & The Family Stone.

I have to say that most of the bigger titles already released, I’ve already read and enjoyed. Being somewhat in the same playfield for so long I can’t help it, but, I always wonder who the audience is. I mean, how many Sly & The Family Stone fans can actually be left?

I do think having a song in a hit series (Stranger Things) definitely helps. So be on the lookout for books on Kate Bush and Metallica in the pipeline soon.

If you’re a fan of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, you know that in last week’s episode Steve Martin’s character sings and plays and sings a song (“Angel In Flip Flops”) to his daughter that his character supposedly recorded back in the day of his big TV-show. Wouldn’t you know, that a proper release of the song -and video- are just out.

Check out this story from Deadline: https://deadline.com/2022/07/angel-in-flip-flops-steve-martin-only-murders-in-the-building-music-video-1235071569/

Martin’s character gently reminds all in the show and the audience that the song was huge hit in Germany! Industry-insiders will recall that the debut album from Baywatch’s David Hasselhoff –Night Rocker (1985)– was huge in Germany! Maybe a re-release is in order? Let’s ask producer Joel Diamond.

YOU AND ME AND A GUY NAMES FELT? — In looking at some old photos of Elton John, I ran across one from his appearance at NYC’s Felt Forum on August 10, 1976. I wonder how many of the audience today even remembers The Felt Forum? It was a venue offshoot at Madison Square Garden. Far smaller than the actual hall, but much more intimate and if I remember correctly, astonishingly good sound.

Per Wikipedia: When the Garden opened in 1968, the theater was known as the Felt Forum, in honor of then-president Irving Mitchell Felt. In the early 1990’s, at the behest of then-owner Paramount Communications, the theater was renamed the Paramount Theater after the Paramount Theatre in Times Square had been converted to an office tower. The theater received its next name, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, in the mid-1990’s, after Viacom bought Paramount and sold the MSG properties. In 2007, the theater was renamed the WaMu Theater at Madison Square Garden through a naming rights deal with Washington Mutual. After Washington Mutual’s collapse in 2009, the name reverted to The Theater at Madison Square Garden. In 2018, the theater signed a deal with Hulu to become the “Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden”.

Haven’t been there in decades, but thinking way back, I did see some amazing concerts there; including Mott The Hoople; Frank Zappa and Procol Harem. Much missed for sure!

SHORT TAKES —Micky Dolenz has three shows this week in the North Carolina area: Thursday, July 21 -UNC Wilmington @ the Kenan Auditorium; Friday, July 22 – A.J. Fletcher Opera Theatre in Raleigh, NC; and, Saturday, July 23 – Central Piedmont New Theatre – Parr Center, Charlotte, NC … 105 degrees Monday in London? Astonishing …

Donnie Lives: Checked out yet another podcast yesterday, Donnie Deutsch’s On Brand. Donnie Deutsch is one interesting fellow. from his stints on NBC’s Today Show and MSNBC, he seems to have been all over thee dial. From Deutsch Advertising, Donnie’s amide his millions doing some of the best ads out there, but as a host, he’s stumbled in d several instances. I recall very well a stint on NBC’s Today Show, with an instrument that made it possible for him to draw on a white board and the image appear on-screen. Needless to say, it went totally awry and they quickly cut the spot. In mere moments, Deutsch had not only the viewers confused, but also host Matt Lauer. Lauer soon vanished from the Today and so did Deutsch. This new podcast, showcasing Donnie at his stellar 5-floor home in Manhattan, shows a newly trimmed -down Donnie, with bright blue glasses no less, debating on topics from A to Z. The segment I viewed had him interviewing author Ken Auletta on his new Harvey Weinstein tome Hollywood Ending. He asked some terrific questions and showed he had clearly done his homework. Donnie’s an astute fellow no doubt, but clearly he wants that TV-mass audience … After watching that authorized Eagles doc and saw first-hand the viciousness between Glenn Frey and Don Felder; I became interested in Felder’s career. Here’s a recent interview (from the Arizona Daily Sun) that nicely sums everything up: Chasing the chills: Eagles guitarist Don Felder talks life, limits and the love for rock and roll | Local | azdailysun.com … Steven Spielberg has a new first in his 50-year-plus directing career — he’s directed a music video, using his smartphone, for Marcus Mumford’s debut solo track, “Cannibal.” Kate Capshaw may have some firsts on her resume, too: She acted as dolly grip and art director as well as producer for the single-take clip. Take a look:



Interesting video for sure, but not so sure about the subject-matter. Very curious for sure …

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Mark Scheerer; Susan Blond; Bill Joel; Ray Free; Pete Gidion; Al Teller; Larry Friedman; Steve Leeds; Howard Stern; Mark Bego; Jack Cunningham; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Toby Mamis; Al Steckler; Allen Klein; Gail Roberts; Anne Leighton; Helen Seamen; Cori Gardner; Donnie Kehr; Jane Blunkell; and CHIP!