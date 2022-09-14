The Glorious Corner

THE EMMY HANOVER — Monday night’s Emmy celebration was great to see again live. One sees Oprah and you know it’s going to be a milestone event. But yet again the writing left a lot to be desired. I’m not a huge fan of Keenan Thompson, but he deserved much, much better. Opening with a variety of TV-themes that slowly turned into a mélange of rap wasn’t exactly exciting. In fact, it was a tad tedious and embarrassing.

Sure Sheryl Lee Ralph’s emotional acceptance speech was great, but for me the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez was just drop-dead funny. I’m still shocked that their Only Murders In The Building wasn’t recognized more. Honestly, I think it’s one of the best comedies of the last decade and Martin remains just an inspiring force of nature.

HBO’s White Lotus won a 10 awards – none more deserving than for Murray Bartlett. Mike White’s epic series was just amazingly done. Jennifer Coolidge won too, although she seemed somewhat addled. Still, she’s ab-fab!

Michel Keaton won for Dopesick; which was just outstanding. Keaton was the first-winner and gave kind of an awkward speech. I remain, however, a huge fan. Geena Davis also won for her Media Center-work and looked as stunning as ever; as a reel ran of all her movies, I realized again what a great actress she was – certainly no more-so than Thelma & Louise. What a terrific and iconic movie!

Julia Garner’s third Emmy win for her Ruth-character in Netflix’s Ozark was certainly justified. She was just superlative throughout that series. I’m sorry that Jason Bateman and Laura Linney weren’t saluted more. The episodes Bateman directed were just exemplary and Linney’s work in their final season was just standout..

A bit about the show’s bar fell totally flat, especially when Keenan shook someone at the bar … and it was Kal. Get it? Most of the audience did not.

HBO’s Succession won for Best Drama and Apple’s Ted Lasso for Best Comedy. Two shoe-ins for sure.

Dominic Patten in Deadline said that the show was just OK, but they were clearly trying to please everyone and play it a tad too safe. He’s right. As of Tuesday AM, it was the lowest-rated Emmys ever!

SHORT TAKES —SQ1 Publishers has released a new audiobook version of Elliot Tiber’s final memoir After Woodstock-narrated by Edwin Wald. https://squareonepublishers.com/NewsItemID/221 BTW: This book could easily fill a few seasons of streaming TV with all kinds of energy, hilarity, sweetness, death, and love . . perfect for Netflix and HULU

From Pink News comes a revealing piece on Mel C. from The Spice Girls: https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2022/09/12/spice-girls-melanie-c-sexuality/ … Want more Iron Man? Read what Don Cheadle said at the recent Disney D3expositon in LA: https://comicbook.com/marvel/news/armor-wars-marvel-mcu-don-cheadle-war-machine-iron-man/?utm_source=Comicbook.com&utm_me…

Micky Dolenz at Retro Con on 9/24 in Oaks, PA … Bonnie Timmerman is a huge name behind-the-scenes. She began as a casting agent (Miami Vice) and has now become a full-fledged producer. And, there’s even a doc on her. Check it out here: https://deadline.com/video/bonnie-venice-film-festival-documentary-clip-premiere-casting-director-bonnie-timmermann-director-simon-wallon/comment-page-1/#comment-3539963…

Romeo Delight at Steve Walter’s Cutting Room November 19 …

Just-added performers for October 3’s Rockers On Broadway: She Rocks, include: Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night; Hands On A Hardbody);Morgan James (Motown The Music, Godspell); Alexa Ray Joel; Lauren Molina (Rock Of Ages; Hands On A Hardbody); Jim Newman (Curtains; Hands On A Hardbody); Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise; Smokey Joe’s Cafe); Justin Sargent (Bonnie & Clyde; Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) and Bligh Voth (The Band’s Visit; May We All ) … HAPPY BDAY Marsha Stern; Randy Jones and Michelle Grant.

NAMES IN THE NEWS –— Anthony Pomes; Jane Blunkell; Nick Prince; Tom and Lisa Cuddy; William Schill; Mick Burgess; Jim Burgess; Glenn Friscia; Art Rutter; Keith Girard; Alex Salzman; Randy Klein; Ashley Suppa; Donnie Kehr; Cori Gardner; Steve Crosby; Jim Kerr; Angela Tarantino; and CHIP!