The Glorious Corner

GLASS ONION UPDATE — (via Deadline) This is a big deal: For the first time, all three big exhibitors are on board with releasing a major Netflix title, that being the Rian Johnson directed sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the franchise that the streamer snapped up for a near $400M as Deadline first told you. The movie will hit theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.As AMC Boss Adam Aron says about today’s deal, exhibition and Netflix have “cracked the code” to working together, while Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger is optimistic about greater things to come exclaiming, “this experiment is a breakthrough for both the theatrical industry and Netflix and can pave the way for a stronger cooperation in the future as Netflix big budget movies for sure belong on the big screen first.”

Here’s the thing: It’s not a wide release, rather 600 theaters booking in U.S. and Canada, plus additional markets overseas. It’s being billed by Netflix as a sneak preview run. Here are some of the terms: Knives Out 2 will play for one week, from Nov. 23-29, and then there will be a blackout period for the film in the remaining weeks before it hits Netflix on Dec. 23. Essentially a 30-day window, even though the theaters don’t have it for 30 days. Note, that with other Netflix theatrical releases, independent theaters have held their titles in subsequent weeks even though a title will go onto the service. It’s quite possible that if Knives Out 2 does some substantial business, it could be held over in the big chains — but that’s a wait-and-see at this point in time. We hear that Netflix will not be reporting box office figures for Glass Onion.

This is a monumental peace treaty between exhibition and Netflix. Cinemark has been a partner playing Netflix movies since theaters came back during the pandemic, however, going back to the rocky talks of the Martin Scorsese Netflix movie, The Irishman, it hasn’t always been a smooth road between the streamer, AMC and Cineworld. Netflix gets a notable theatrical launch in big cinemas for Glass Onion after the film received a huge response after its TIFF premiere with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes (the pic is already being buzzed for Oscars), and exhibition gets more movies during the Thanksgiving holiday week, which is a big time for moviegoing, especially on Black Friday. Lionsgate originally had the first Knives Out over Thanksgiving 2019 where it posted a 5-day opening of $41.4M and legged out to a $165.3M domestic gross.

Opening on Nov. 23, the Thanksgiving frame, is Disney Animation’s Strange World, Sony’s Jonathan Majors movie Devotion, Amblin/Universal’s The Fabelmans and MGM’s United Artists Releasing title Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All.

Said filmmaker Rian Johnson: “I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview. These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience Glass Onion. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”