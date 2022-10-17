The Glorious Corner

DELSENER ANNOUNCES-— (via Pollstar) Live Nation NYC Chairman Ron Delsener, one of the godfathers among concert promoters in the modern live entertainment industry, is retiring after more than six decades in the nation’s biggest and most important market.

“It’s been a great honor to have played a role in bringing music’s biggest stars to stages across New York,” Delsener said in making the announcement.

“Ron helped bring concerts to New York for 50+ years and supported countless artists along the way. We wish him all the best in his next chapter,” Live Nation said in a statement.

Delsener, who turns 86 this year, began his legendary career by promoting The Beatles’ first outdoor concert at Forest Hills stadium in Queens, NY, in 1964. The preeminent New York concert promoter, Delsener worked on thousands of shows for legendary artists including the Beatles, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, and countless others.

He was the first promoter to bring concerts to Central Park in the 1960’s, when he revolutionized the industry by promoting shows in the park, including Bob Marley and Jimi Hendrix, and made them accessible to mass audiences by pricing tickets at $1.50.

Over the years, Delsener promoted shows at landmark venues including Sting at the Metropolitan Opera House and Neil Young at Carnegie Hall in 1983. He was also the force of nature behind the restoration of the nearly 14,000-capacity amphitheater in Wantaugh, N.Y., now known as Northwell Health at the Jones Beach Theater.

In 2018, he was feted by NYC’s City Parks Foundation with a gala dinner and concert at SummerStage in honor of many years bringing music to Central Park and beyond, where he was serenaded by the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Idina Menzel, David Sanborn and Paul Shaffer, and regaled by comedian Don Novello as Father Guido Sarducci.

Delsener retires after a colorful career that includes promoting shows with the biggest names of the rock ‘n’ roll – or any – era, including Elton John, Queen, Rod Stewart, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, The Who and many, many more – virtually everybody who was anybody from the mid-1960’s on played shows promoted by Ron Delsener, either on his own, as a partner in Delsener / Slater Enterprises, SFX Entertainment and its successors including Live Nation.

Delsener partnered with the late Mitch Slater, who had been booking shows at Madison Square Garden, in 1988 to launch Delsener / Slater Enterprises. By that time, Delsener was promoting concerts throughout New York and New Jersey. The powerhouse promotion company dominated the Northeast back when promoters operated in unofficial territories, which changed when SFX Entertainment and Robert Sillerman began rolling up promoters, including Delsener / Slater.

“We went after every act that we could,” Delsener told Pollstar after Slater died in July, 2020. “We went after Red Hot Chili Peppers, and couldn’t get the act. We offered them $100,000 – a lot of money back then. We got them, and they were on Lollapalooza the next year. We talked to each other every day. We started to get friendly with Sal Bonafede who was with Neil Diamond. We wanted Neil, and Mitch called Sal, and we get the whole tour. Howard Rose was one of our best guys. We got a lot of Elton John tours. Chicago, Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Huey Lewis, Mott The Hoople, Queen, all of these older bands.”

They decided to sell the company to SFX for $20 million in 1996 and remained with the successor companies with Delsener at the helm of its New York office, until his retirement.

I’ve known Ron for what seems likes ages. His offices on East 67th street was a great spot to mingle with the major gunslingers of the moment and his sister Harriet was a blast. Delsener was a raconteur of mega-proportions; dapper and urbane. I’d see him virtually everywhere, be it the late-great JP’s or Maxwell’s Plum on First Avenue in NYC or Trax on the West Side. He’s now based in East Hampton.

The thing with Ron that set him apart from every other person in the biz is that he told you the truth. If a certain act wasn’t for him, he’d tell you upfront. Believe me, in the entertainment industry, that’s quite a rare trait to have.

I haven’t seen him for quite some time and I miss that. One in a million, that’s Ron.

SHORT TAKES — Are there too many music docs coming out? That’s always the first sign that things have gotten out of hand. Announced this week are docs on Lizzo; Johnny Cash; and Louis Armstrong on their way …

Watched the new Alaska Daily with Hilary Swank and totally loved it. Swank plays an award-winning journalist who publishes a story and then her key source disappears. Somewhat disgraced and officially-sidelined, she’s pursued by a former editor now running a paper in Alaska. She takes the post and find herself immersed in a story about the disappearance of many indigenous people there. The show is written by Tom McCarthy whose Spotlight in 2015 back was an enormous hit movie starring Michael Keaton. The writing, as it was in the movie, is just exquisite. Swank is a tremendous actress and though her range is somewhat limited, she shines in ever scene. Jeff Perry, Harvey from Nash Bridges, as the beleaguered editor who lures her to Alaska is great too. My only complaint is that the narrative reminded me almost too much of Spotlight but is that a bad thing? Best new show of thru season in my book …

November 11 id the release date for the new Bruce Springsteen album of soul-covers entitled Only The Strong Survive. He just released a second single “Nightshift” that was originally done by The Commodores-right after Lionel Richie left the group. Standout for sure. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsTKEQzLkmw … Big Micky Dolenz news coming this week. Stay tuned …

Congrats to CBS FM’s Scott Shannon who is honored by the NAB this week with their New York Impact Award. Inside Radio asked Z100’s Elvis Duran why Shannon deserved the award. Here’s his answer: “Because he’s Scott Shannon. He opened so many doors for so many of us. Without Scott, we’d all be in prison – or dead.” Known him for years; a steady arrow for sure . Here’s the full interview: https://www.insideradio.com/free/exclusive-radio-icons-scott-shannon-and-elvis-duran-talk-z100-morning-drive-and-taking-risks/article_01750496-49f7-11ed-8a72-970f73c8780a.html …

One more photo from the Rockers On Broadway: SHE ROCKS event. PR-man David Salidor; the wonderful Sam Behr; and Donnie Kehr. The photo is by the wondrous Nina Wurtzel … Happy Bday Markos Papdatos.

CHASE CLOSED — Last week as I sat down to write some checks, I noticed that a fraudulent check had been written against my account and there was a sizable amount of money missing. It was repaired accordingly the very next day, the money returned along with an unexplained $14,000. Turns out the $14,000 was an error on their part. Cecil, Trevor and Mike corrected me at my branch.

Turns out this type of fraud happens virtually every day. I had ordered some new checks several months back (three times in fact) and apparently on those mailings had been intercepted.

I’ve been a Chase customer going all the way back to when they purchased Chemical. I commend them for their swift efforts and point out to everyone, be cautious there days. Very cautious.

