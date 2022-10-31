The Glorious Corner

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
G.H. HARDING

GABRIEL BRYNE WALKS — I was a fan already of Gabriel Bryne’s before his turn in Bryan Singer’s The Usual Suspects (1995), but Friday night I saw him on Broadway in his one-man show Walk Among Ghosts. It’s a one-man show, written and performed (and directed by Lonny Price) by Bryne, on his career as a young man in Dublin, to his frolicking with the likes of Richard Burton.

The first act deals with Bryne’s upbringing and a questionable church encounter with a priest, while the second act is looser and much funnier. He doesn’t talk about his ill-fated marriage to Ellen Barkin, The Usual Suspects or his role opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger on End Of Day (1999); sort of part Devil’s Advocate and part action-movie. Directed by Peter Hyams. it wasn’t a huge hit but damn interesting for sure.
A Nolita-resident, Bryne’s just great. Serious for sure, but it sure was nice to see him laugh, do an admirable impersonation of Burton and have some reckless fun. Highly recommended for sure.
BTW: It was my first time back on the Great White Way since I saw the David Bryne American Utopia presentation. It was great to be back.

David Salidor; Scott Shannon; Steve Leeds

SHORT TAKES — Legendary radio personality Scott Shannon has announced his retirement in mid-December. Shannon’s track record is just amazing, but he’s a great artist too. Whether it was his brilliant simulcasts from Danny Fried’s China Club or to a charity event in Brooklyn or the original Zookeeper on Z100, he was always there. One of the true good guys in a crazy, crazy business. Here’s a shot of him with PR-pasha David Salidor and Steve Leeds from SiriusXM, from a Bobby Rydell book launch at NYC’s Patsy’s. A first-class act for sure. He’ll be much, much missed. Check out the story from All Access: https://www.allaccess.com/net-news/archive/story/222769/scott-shannon-announces-retirement-from-mornings-a

… Micky Dolenz will be in New Jersey Tuesday and Wednesday, for a role in the now shooting movie The Zombie Wedding. Dolenz essays a radio DJ who becomes a zombie. Considering he did the Vince Fontaine role in Grease and was a DJ on CBS-FM, he’s got the cred. Greg D’Alessandro is the writer and Micah Khan the
director. Congrats …
We’re at the 30th anniversary of Madonna Erotica album. Hard to believe …

Donnie Kehr

The PATH Fund’s Donnie Kehr appeared at Saturday’s TCA (Teen Cancer America) with The Who; John Fogarty; Billy Idol; Green Day and Pearl Jame’s Eddie Vedder …

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino on Jimmy Kimmel, tub-thumping his new tome Cinema Speculation, said the one classic movie he hadn’t seen was The Sound Of Music. Stunning reveal for sure … Roger Friedman notes that in December’s Savage Salvation, there are 42 producers listed! Never a good sign. With Robert DeNiro and John Malkovich, the trailer is a non-stop montage of guns, girls and greed. Take a look:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fbrr0savqlA

Good ‘n Screwed

Whatever happened to Good and Screwed? Creator/writer Joanna Bonaro’s project that featured Soprano-Robert Funaro in a romantic mode. What we saw, we loved and Funaro was perfect. Sad for sure … RIP Jerry Lee Lewis.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Ken Melamed; Marsha Stern; Randy Jones; Anthony Noto; Pete Hammond; Quentin Tarantino; Kent Denmark; Samantha Mathis; Ellie Boulder; Alan Rothstein; Robert Funaro; Rory McEvoy; Brad Balfour; Zach Martin; Alex Salzman; Steve Walter; and SADIE!

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

