The Glorious Corner

GABRIEL BRYNE WALKS — I was a fan already of Gabriel Bryne’s before his turn in Bryan Singer’s The Usual Suspects (1995), but Friday night I saw him on Broadway in his one-man show Walk Among Ghosts. It’s a one-man show, written and performed (and directed by Lonny Price) by Bryne, on his career as a young man in Dublin, to his frolicking with the likes of Richard Burton.

The first act deals with Bryne’s upbringing and a questionable church encounter with a priest, while the second act is looser and much funnier. He doesn’t talk about his ill-fated marriage to Ellen Barkin, The Usual Suspects or his role opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger on End Of Day (1999); sort of part Devil’s Advocate and part action-movie. Directed by Peter Hyams. it wasn’t a huge hit but damn interesting for sure.

A Nolita-resident, Bryne’s just great. Serious for sure, but it sure was nice to see him laugh, do an admirable impersonation of Burton and have some reckless fun. Highly recommended for sure.