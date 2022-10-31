The Glorious Corner

GABRIEL BRYNE WALKS — I was a fan already of Gabriel Bryne’s before his turn in Bryan Singer’s The Usual Suspects (1995), but Friday night I saw him on Broadway in his one-man show Walk Among Ghosts. It’s a one-man show, written and performed (and directed by Lonny Price) by Bryne, on his career as a young man in Dublin, to his frolicking with the likes of Richard Burton.
SHORT TAKES — Legendary radio personality Scott Shannon has announced his retirement in mid-December. Shannon’s track record is just amazing, but he’s a great artist too. Whether it was his brilliant simulcasts from Danny Fried’s China Club or to a charity event in Brooklyn or the original Zookeeper on Z100, he was always there. One of the true good guys in a crazy, crazy business. Here’s a shot of him with PR-pasha David Salidor and Steve Leeds from SiriusXM, from a Bobby Rydell book launch at NYC’s Patsy’s. A first-class act for sure. He’ll be much, much missed. Check out the story from All Access: https://www.allaccess.com/net-news/archive/story/222769/scott-shannon-announces-retirement-from-mornings-a
The PATH Fund’s Donnie Kehr appeared at Saturday’s TCA (Teen Cancer America) with The Who; John Fogarty; Billy Idol; Green Day and Pearl Jame’s Eddie Vedder …
Quentin Tarantino on Jimmy Kimmel, tub-thumping his new tome Cinema Speculation, said the one classic movie he hadn’t seen was The Sound Of Music. Stunning reveal for sure … Roger Friedman notes that in December’s Savage Salvation, there are 42 producers listed! Never a good sign. With Robert DeNiro and John Malkovich, the trailer is a non-stop montage of guns, girls and greed. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fbrr0savqlA …
Whatever happened to Good and Screwed? Creator/writer Joanna Bonaro’s project that featured Soprano-Robert Funaro in a romantic mode. What we saw, we loved and Funaro was perfect. Sad for sure … RIP Jerry Lee Lewis.
