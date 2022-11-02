MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The Glorious Corner

The Glorious Corner

G.H. HARDING

TAYLOR HOUR — Interesting item in Roger Friedman’s always prescient Showbiz 411 yesterday: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/10/31/billboard-says-taylor-swift-has-all-top-10-singles-but-actual-sales-total-is-sadly-anemic

Friedman says “It used to be, not that long ago, that singles would sell a million copies in one week. Not anymore. The record business is so hobbled, and has changed so much, that total sales of 21,400 is all you need.” Her’s right on the money, but though the game-board has changed, the music business will always survive.
Look at Bruce Springsteen’s new album, full of covers. Songs that have survived and truth be told, after Bruce’s release, they may be stronger than ever.
New artists, be they a Machine Gun Kelly , Ashley Suppa, Camila Cabello or Billie Eilish keep the business alive.
SHORT TAKES — Olivia Wilde’s widely-panned psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling (with boy toy of the moment Harry Styles) will air on HBO Max November 7 … Micky Dolenz’ DJ-character in the now lensing The Zombie Wedding is called DJ Cricket

White Lotus

We eagerly watched Mike White’s White Lotus-Season 2 premiere on HBO Sunday and really enjoyed it. I seemed to have gotten into the characters a bit quicker this time around. Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James were just great. According to early reports, their audience jumped 63%. Nice …

Ashley Suppa’s debut at NYC’s Cutting Room, set for Monday, November 14, looks to be SRO … Looks they’re recording a soundtrack album for the brand new Almost Famous on the great White Way. Here’s the official release via Brodwayworld.com, but no mention of a label affiliation. Odd for sure. https://playbill.com/article/almost-famous-dates-broadway-cast-album-release-drops-new-single-featuring-casey-likes
… btw: Almost Famous’ Cameron Crowe was quoted as saying the next production he’d like to bring to Broadway is Springsteen’s Born To Run

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan honored the late Jerry Lee Lewis from the stage. Check it out: https://deadline.com/2022/10/bob-dylan-honors-jerry-lee-lewis-with-concert-tribute-song-1235158653/

Jerry Lee Lewis

Congratulations to Q1043’s Carol Miller for her induction into the Radio Hall of Fame this week  … HBO turns 50 this month. Hard to believe.

Carol Miller

TV Insider ran a list of their Top 50 shows; Sopranos was #1, but also listed were: Six Feet Under; Big Little Lies; The Wire; The Newsroom; Entourage; Flight of the Conchords; The Night Of; Angels In America; Westworld; The Larry Sanders Show; Oz; The White Lotus; Mare of Easttown; True Detective;The Leftovers; Succession; and The Wire. Exemplary programming for certain … HAPPY BDAY Barry Fisch.
NAMES IN THE NEWS — Ken Melamed; Tom & Lisa Curry; Steve Walter; Terry Jastrow; Kent Kotal; Zach Martin; Teddy Thumper; Chris Gilman; Stuart Shabman; Mark Lacob; Jacqueline Boyd; Lush Ice; Jim Kerr; Scott Shannon; Peter Shendell; Woody Hard; Doug Morris; Bryce Carbone; AD Amorosi; Andrew Saffir; and CHIP!

Related Items
Broadway

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

Related Items

More in Broadway

Samatha Pauly Brings Her Style To Chelsea Table and Stage

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2022
Read More

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Has Lea Michele, Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2022
Read More

The Lambs’ Award Winners Night Series Talks to Estelle Parsons 

Suzanna BowlingNovember 1, 2022
Read More

Broadway Inspirational Voices Held its Better Days and You are There

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 1, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 31, 2022
Read More

He Says: Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Revival on Broadway Overflows with Respect and Relevance

RossOctober 31, 2022
Read More

Wicked Celebrates its 19th Anniversary on Broadway Today

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2022
Read More

Music News: Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, & Juliet, Pitch Perfect, Pippin, Company (Original Spanish Cast Recording and A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2022
Read More

Broadway Star Sierra Boggess and Sister Run NYC Marathon for Charity

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2022
Read More