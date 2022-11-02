The Glorious Corner

TAYLOR HOUR — Interesting item in Roger Friedman’s always prescient Showbiz 411 yesterday: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/10/31/billboard-says-taylor-swift-has-all-top-10-singles-but-actual-sales-total-is-sadly-anemic

Friedman says “It used to be, not that long ago, that singles would sell a million copies in one week. Not anymore. The record business is so hobbled, and has changed so much, that total sales of 21,400 is all you need.” Her’s right on the money, but though the game-board has changed, the music business will always survive.

Look at Bruce Springsteen’s new album, full of covers. Songs that have survived and truth be told, after Bruce’s release, they may be stronger than ever.

New artists, be they a Machine Gun Kelly , Ashley Suppa, Camila Cabello or Billie Eilish keep the business alive.

SHORT TAKES — Olivia Wilde’s widely-panned psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling (with boy toy of the moment Harry Styles) will air on HBO Max November 7 … Micky Dolenz’ DJ-character in the now lensing The Zombie Wedding is called DJ Cricket …

We eagerly watched Mike White’s White Lotus-Season 2 premiere on HBO Sunday and really enjoyed it. I seemed to have gotten into the characters a bit quicker this time around. Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James were just great. According to early reports, their audience jumped 63%. Nice …

Ashley Suppa’s debut at NYC’s Cutting Room, set for Monday, November 14, looks to be SRO … Looks they’re recording a soundtrack album for the brand new Almost Famous on the great White Way. Here’s the official release via Brodwayworld.com, but no mention of a label affiliation. Odd for sure. https://playbill.com/article/almost-famous-dates-broadway-cast-album-release-drops-new-single-featuring-casey-likes

… btw: Almost Famous’ Cameron Crowe was quoted as saying the next production he’d like to bring to Broadway is Springsteen’s Born To Run …

Bob Dylan honored the late Jerry Lee Lewis from the stage. Check it out: https://deadline.com/2022/10/bob-dylan-honors-jerry-lee-lewis-with-concert-tribute-song-1235158653/

Congratulations to Q1043’s Carol Miller for her induction into the Radio Hall of Fame this week … HBO turns 50 this month. Hard to believe.

TV Insider ran a list of their Top 50 shows; Sopranos was #1, but also listed were: Six Feet Under; Big Little Lies; The Wire; The Newsroom; Entourage; Flight of the Conchords; The Night Of; Angels In America; Westworld; The Larry Sanders Show; Oz; The White Lotus; Mare of Easttown; True Detective;The Leftovers; Succession; and The Wire. Exemplary programming for certain … HAPPY BDAY Barry Fisch.

