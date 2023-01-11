The Glorious Corner

HAYNES BOWS OUT — (Via Relix) As a follow-up to the postponement of Gov’t Mule’s New Year’s Eve run, which was slated to occur at Philadelphia’s The Met and New York’s Beacon Theater, Warren Haynes has shared a message with fans and followers addressing his health and wellness. The artist also discussed plans for the 13th annual Island Exodus event in Runaway Bay, Jamaica.

Haynes began his note by thanking everyone for their well wishes before sharing an update on his current condition, “I want you to know that I am going to be OK! I was in the hospital for the past week due to some pretty serious complications from COVID and Influenza A, but I am at home now resting, which I am so thankful for.”

The guitarist continued by apologizing for his absence during the holidays, adding, “Trust me when I say we were really excited for these shows, and the band was raring to go.” Haynes pivoted topics next and jumped into plans for the upcoming Island Exodus event, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 15.

In the note, Haynes said he will not be participating in this year’s destination concert event, stating: “the doctors say I still need a few weeks of rest and recuperation, which unfortunately means I will not be able to travel to Jamaica.”

He continued, “But the show must go on! I have been in close contact with our team to put together a really special show with a bunch of our friends, including Anders Osborne, Jackie Greene, John Scofield, Robert Randolph, Audley Freed, Rob Barraco, Robert Kerns and Jeff Sipe, who along with already announced special guests Jimmy Vivino and Ron Holloway, will be joining Matt, Danny and Jorgen for what I know will be three great and unique ‘Gov’t Mule & Friends’ shows.”

One of the classiest players on the scene today – get well Warren!

KIEFER’S RABBIT HOLE — (Via Deadline) Kiefer Sutherland is going down a rabbit hole for his latest television series. Paramount + will launch Rabbit Hole, a spy drama series starring the 24 alum, on Sunday March 26.

The eight-part series will launch with two episodes and will then drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada. It will launch on Monday March 27 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.

The news was revealed by Rabbit Hole showrunners, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who directed the pilot episode of NBC’s This Is Us, during Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation – the first session in person since 2019.

Rabbit Hole stars Sutherland as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

It also stars Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang.

Sutherland said working on the series was “as great an experience as I’ve ever had” in television. “The character was as interesting to me as the overall idea,” he added, referencing 70’s conspiracy thrillers such as Three Days of the Condor.

Three Days of the Condor was one of the greatest thriller/action movies ever … starring Robert Redford no less. One poster said you just can’t keep Jack Bauer down.24 was a tremendous show and Kiefer’s last series Designated Survivor was exceptional too; but then it changed networks and sank. I’ve enjoyed his work ever since 1990’s Flatliners movie. Just exemplary work.

SHORT TAKES — Micky Dolenz speaks to Goldmine’s Ken Sharp for a forthcoming cover story. His Headquarters tour begins this April … Ken Kotal’s Forgotten Hits had a great story regarding some in-accurate information in Billboard Magazine. Take a read: It’s a fear I’ve addressed several times before. What happens when today’s rather misinformed generation is responsible for keeping our music alive but without the “I LIVED this song” aspect to help them do so? Sure enough, this week’s Billboard Magazine talks about the significant increase in streams and downloads for The Beatles’ White Album track “Glass Onion” thanks to its use in the latest Netflix “Knives Out” mystery. Except they COMPLETELY blew it when they said “ ‘Looking through the bent-backed tulips / To see how the other half lives / Looking through a glass onion,’ Paul McCartney sings on The Beatles’ White Album classic “Glass Onion” … Paul McCartney didn’t sing this song … John Lennon did! In fact, it’s a John Lennon song all the way, referencing previous (and even then-current) Beatles tunes in his lyrics. (For the record, it has since been fixed … but my God, if Billboard Magazine doesn’t know this stuff, we’re all doomed!!!) Let’s face it … They’ve already published chart data falsely establishing Drake, Taylor Swift and The Cast of Glee as bigger hit recording acts than The Beatles as it is!!! And now THIS?!?! My guess is they got flooded with letters pointing out their error and then went back and made the correction … but when you’re Billboard Magazine, which we’re all supposed to accept as “The Music Bible,” this sort of thing just isn’t supposed to happen!!!) The article goes on to say that “Glass Onion” experienced a 167% increase in weekly U.S. on-demand streams during the week of Dec. 23 – 29, jumping to over 160,000 streams after earning a little over 60,000 the previous week. Thanks to the same Netflix series, David Bowie’s track “Star” (which was used in a dance sequence featuring Kate Hudson’s character), was up 60% during the same week, while The Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody” (which was featured in its original version in the film), scored a 37% bump, up to nearly 259,000 streams during the week ending Dec. 29 … If you can’t trust the so-called bible of the record industry … who can you trust? Back in the day, there were 3 trades, Billboard of course, joined by Cash Box and Record World. Needless to say, one would have to read all three, but they all kept each other in check so to speak. Now, there’s really just Lenny Beer’s Hits, which is just a standout publication. The Billboard of today bears no resemblance to the Billboard of yesteryear …

20-year-old wunderkind Ashley Suppa will join Dear Evan Hansen‘s Michael Lee Brown at 54 Below on Friday, January 20. Check out this link: https://54below.com/events/michael-lee-brown-2/… The trailer for Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania was released yesterday. Check it out:



… Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman had the best take on this whole Prince Harry imbroglio calling it: Prince Harry’s Kvetch Fest. Brilliant. How can this guy ever be taken seriously again. I mean, enough is enough … HAPPY BDAY Hap Pardo and Pat Benatar!