The Glorious Corner

BECK RIP — The music world was gutted enormously Tuesday afternoon when news came that guitarist Jeff Beck had passed … due to a bout of bacterial meninges.His most recent musical partner Johnny Depp, was at his bedside along with family and friends.

Suffice to say, the music world was rocked. Besides his continuing influence for decades, Beck was the guitar hero for guitar heroes. Truthfully … there was no one else like him. He played with The Yardbirds; Rod Stewart; Ron Wood; Nicky Hopkins; Ozzy Osbourne; Eric Clapton; Jan Hammer; Beth Hart; Jon Bon Jovi; The Rolling Stones and Brian Wilson. He won 8 Grammy’s and released (in 1978) the Blow By Blow album -produced by Beatles’ producer George Martin- which is many ways influenced the jazz-fusion era and recorded two songs by Stevie Wonder, “Superstition” and “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers” which became something of a signature song for him. His next album Wired was equally as superb and influential.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and even appeared on American Idol in 2007. I never saw him live but was a huge favorite. Really an unbelievable end for such a talented artist. There were many glowing remembrances and stories, but factually, the best may have been in Billboard from Gary Graff. Take a read: https://www.billboard.com/lists/jeff-beck-career-moments-the-yardbirds-johnny-depp-rock/depp-impact/#recipient_hashed=935fc793dece95682dfcc35475321e6768c49a84cbb830da9f8df0f8b6837d2a&recipient_salt=7221de42d457b3d6b5f3aa5ba131113f2bdf13c416519f9139035c49228a3a99

Totally unexpected, tragic and there really are no words. My favorite Beck-video was with Eric Clapton performing “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers.” In this performance, I think Clapton gives one of his best solos ever – certainly ignited by Jeff’s presence. He always moved everyone to their peak.



Also the U.K. Guardian had a great read:



RIP Jeff. Also the U.K. Guardian had a great read: https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2023/jan/12/legendary-rock-guitarist-jeff-beck-dies-aged-78 RIP Jeff.

BARBARA WALTERS VIEW SPECIAL — I finally got a chance to see The View’s tribute program to Barbara Walters. Many of the former co-hosts (Meredith Vierra and Sherri Shepherd via phone; Debbie Matenopoulpos going on far too long; and Star Jones) appeared and paid proper respect to Walters who passed at 93. Lisa Ling appeared as well and gave perhaps the best remarks of all. I was very, very impressed by what she said.

I personally loved the show in the beginning, but when Vierra left, and Rosie O’Donnell came in, it was a new dynamic with Walters. When Whoopi was anointed as the new moderator she almost weekly set off some new problem.





Joy Behar who has been at the show since its inception was equally as respectful and commented that “Walters started The View when she was 68.” Behar went onto to say that starting something at that age was rather remarkable too. And, Walters definitely was.

One last thing: I’ve only seen producer Bill Geddie’s name mentioned once in a CNN/Business-piece ( https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/03/media/barbara-walters-the-view-tribute/index.html

Geddie created the show with Walters.

SHORT TAKES — I’ve never heard of Jerrod Carmichael; but after his disastrous performance on this week’s Golden Globes as host, I believe his career to be in total free-fall. Not only was his monologue very poorly written and executed; but his joke about Whitney Houstontotally in poor taste. The Globes’ return to NBC after two years was a ratings disaster and I suspect that’s it for the program. It might be on Enext year if at all. Just a travesty …

SIGHTING: Donna Dolenz at The Music Man in NYC and dinner at Palm West … HAPPY BDAY Brad LeBeau and Glenn Friscia.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Jill Fritzo; Adriana Kaegi; Christina; Joe Lynch; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Ken Sharp; Pat Prince; Randy Alexander; Jody Ritzen; Wayne Avers; Andrew Sandoval; Lori Levine; Debbie Gibson; Cory Robbins; Al Friedman; Little Buster; Harvey Goldsmith; Art Rutter; Julie Gurovitsch and ZIGGY!