The Glorious Corner

OH OH LINDA — (per Billboard) Although Linda Ronstadt won’t receive any kind of windfall for landing her breakthrough 1970 hit “Long Long Time” in the latest episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, the singer tells Billboard: “I still love the song and I’m very glad that Gary will get a windfall.” She’s referring to Gary White, the songwriter who first played it for Ronstadt in 1969.

After the episode aired Jan. 29, Spotify tweeted that streams jumped 4,900% between 11 p.m. and midnight; across all services, the track’s on-demand streaming increased from 8,000 the day before the episode to 149,000 the day after, according to Luminate. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer hasn’t seen the episode, but first heard about the synch deal when her manager, John Boylan, told her after a friend informed him about it. “I don’t follow social media or streaming services very closely,” Ronstadt says by email. In March 2021, Ronstadt sold her recorded-music assets, including royalty streams from her master recordings and ownership of some masters, to uber-manager Irving Azoff‘s Iconic Artist Group. “She’s not unhappy about it, believe me,” says Boylan, her manager of 20 years and a longtime producer who performed with Ronstadt throughout her career. “We sold her catalog. The last four or five years have been a complete tsunami of buyouts like this.” The HBO-placement notoriety will help Ronstadt’s upcoming projects, Boylan says, including a planned biopic with James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. Ronstadt has never owned the master for “Long Long Time,” Boylan adds, due to her Capitol Records contract. But it was her first Billboard hit, peaking at No. 25 and remaining on the charts for 12 weeks. Ronstadt, 76, who suffers from a brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy, which resembles Parkinson’s Disease, recalled the song’s history via answers to email questions. “I met Gary through guitarist David Bromberg, who took me to the Café Au Go Go in Greenwich Village to see Gary performing with [the late singer-songwriter] Paul Siebel. After the show, Gary played me ‘Long Long Time’ and I immediately wanted to record it,” she says. “It wasn’t a country song, wasn’t a folk song, or a rock song, but I thought it was a really good song.” “Long Long Time,” which appeared three separate times in the The Last of Us episode, is the soundtrack for actors Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett’s first meeting, playing the song on a piano, kissing and starting a long-term relationship. It’s the latest in a string of streaming-TV catalog tracks to unexpectedly dominate pop culture, from Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” in last spring’s Stranger Things to the Cramps’ version of “Goo Goo Muck” in last fall’s Wednesday.

Boylan recalls playing “Long Long Time” on acoustic guitar with Ronstadt during a 1970 Washington, D.C., rally before thousands of people. “I was nervous,” he says. “She held that crowd with just that voice and her acoustic guitar.” The Last of Us is not the first “Long Long Time” revival. Harry Belafonte, Mindy McCready and Jerry Jeff Walker have covered it, and it was in movies and a 1975 episode of The Rockford Files. “I liked Gary singing it live,” Ronstadt says, “but I don’t know any other versions.” Bush was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week and as a longtime fan, I’m so jazzed for it; but to me, the real story of this is not so much the song or artist – not to denigrate either- but the fact that it was just a superb song; not the stuff that passes for music today. As I’ve said before, you don’t hear anything remotely current in any of these shows … face it, today’s music just doesn’t have the staying power. Today’s music is written and usually produced by committee. It doesn’t -or at least it shouldn’t – take 12 people to write a song and as with an endless listing of producers for a questionable movie, you just know it’s not a good sign. TV SIGN OFF — There’s been a somewhat disturbing new trend in TV-land so far this year, wherein the networks have been signaling which shows – still on the air – will be winding down in the next year or so. It started when news first broke that the CW network would be sold to Nexstar and most of the current shows immediately signaled an end date. It also somewhat perplexingly continued with TNT when news came down that their Snowpiercer was dead-and-buried … even with an already fumed next season. The Superman and Lois network (CW) also said this week that this show would wind down in the next season or too. This was petty surprising because after all the Superman-reboots, this one was particularity good. The Flash is ending its run; The Blacklist announced that this, their 10th Season, would be their last and even the producers of NBC’s LaBrea said their show would be winding down too. Is this a new negotiating tactic? There’s a writers strike on the horizon and that’s certainly not helping things. Either way, if I was an actor or writer for one of these shows … the end just might be near. Here’s an interesting takeon the subject from Deadline: https://deadline.com/2023/01/write-offs-completed-seasons-tv-series-experts-weigh-in-on-trend-1235242805/ Fortunately, HBO’s Succession will be back on March 26. Here’s the teaser trailer for Season 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWlURhM5P5Q

SHORT TAKES — Jeniffer Mallory is the new prexy of Columbia Records. Never heard the name before. Decades before, you knew that Clive ran this one and Mo ran that one and Joe Smith that one … now, it's totally the reverse. I think it's a reflection of the whole music business. Was bound to happen. Read the release here: https://variety.com/2023/music/news/columbia-records-jenifer-mallory-president-1235507889/?fbclid=IwAR1veVqIGik7w6f7V30VvC56Gwj9hz1cHLNR3X5hJog2nyojjuZWNpyaYcc

… Check out Plastic EP’s great interview with Ashley Suppa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLlbnYhNNHE … Latest TV show to be re-booted is Matlock … Fox’s The Accused had a doozy of an episode this week entitled Danny’s Story about a mother in the last stages of life and her son who suspected that her care-nurse was advancing her passing. After her passing, he finds out that his father is dating the nurse. It was a cat-and-mouse game for the rest of the episode and chillingly good. Rachel Bilson and Jack Davenport (Fast Forward) were just outstanding. Scary episode based on a 2010 BBC program of the same name. Howard Gordon (24;Homeland) produces. A good one for sure

Tony King’s The Tastemaker is officially out. Congratulations.

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band opened a world tour Wednesday night in Tampa and from our sources there, sounded just great. Apparently the lads are doing all the big fat hits and “Nightshift” from his latest album (Only The Strong Survive)was a huge winner. Interestingly, no material from his brilliant Western Stars album was done., I loved that album; especially “There Goes My Miracle”